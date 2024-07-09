Elinoil Hellenic Petroleum Company SA is a Greece-based company primarily engaged in energy-trading sector for the trade of fuel, lubricants and gas. The Company's range of activities includes the development of a petrol stations network, the production and trade of lubricants for petrol and diesel motors, agricultural machines, turbines, air compressors, heat transfer and industrial vehicles, as well as metal cutting and processing equipment. It is also engaged in the provision of marine lubricants, supply of fuel for vessels, production and trade of solid fuels, as well as the international trade of the aforementioned products. The Company's infrastructure consists of storage and liquid fuel distribution installations in Aspropyrgos, Volos and Porto Lagos, two solid fuel processing plants in Aspropyrgos and Volos, three liquid fuel processing plants, a fleet of 33 privately owned tanker vehicles, a fleet of three tanker vessels, as well as 580 Elin petrol stations in Greece.