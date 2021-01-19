Log in
ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021: virtual AGM streamed live and in full on www.eliorgroup.com

01/19/2021 | 11:48am EST
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in order to protect all our shareholders, guests and organizers, the Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, acting on the authorization of the Board of Directors, has taken the difficult, but necessary, decision that the Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 will, on an exceptional basis, be held virtually, i.e. without the physical attendance of shareholders and other eligible attendees.

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 16:47:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
