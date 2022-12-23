Advanced search
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-23 am EST
3.278 EUR   +2.44%
05:05pElior : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report
PU
12/21Foodservice Growth Conference : Cautious Optimism In The Face Of Inflationary Pressures
AQ
12/20Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E876964
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elior : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report

12/23/2022 | 05:05pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, December 23, 2022

Availability of Elior Group's Universal Registration Document for fiscal 2021-2022

The original French version of Elior Group's Universal Registration Document for fiscal 2021- 2022 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on December 23, 2022.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Elior Group's website (www.eliorgroup.com > Finance > Regulated information > Universal Registration Document) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

Elior Group's 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

  • Annual financial report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports
  • Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements
  • Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and
  • The required disclosures describing the Company's share buyback program

The English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available in the coming days.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, health & welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 5 key countries, the Group generated €4.45 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020-2021. Our 97,000 employees feed over 3 million people on a daily basis in 20,250 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,400 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.comor follow us on Twitter at: @Elior_Group

Press contact

Antonia Krpina - antonia.krpina@eliorgroup.com/ +33 (0)6 21 47 88 69

Investors contact

Kimberly Stewart - kimberly.stewart@eliorgroup.com/ +33 (0)1 71 06 70 13

eliorgroup.com

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 22:01:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
