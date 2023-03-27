Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Elior Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:22 2023-03-24 pm EDT
3.034 EUR   -4.05%
01:38aElior : Availability of documents and information for the combined shareholders' meeting of April 18, 2023
PU
01:38aElior : Contribution Appraisers' report on the value of the contribution
PU
01:38aElior : Contribution Appraisers' report on the consideration for the contribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elior : Contribution Appraisers' report on the consideration for the contribution

03/27/2023 | 01:38am EDT
ABERGEL & ASSOCIES

FINEXSI EXPERT & CONSEIL FINANCIER

143 rue de la Pompe

14 rue de Bassano

75116 Paris

75116 Paris

ELIOR GROUP

A French société anonyme (public limited company) with a board of directors and share capital of €1,724,442.29 9-11, allée de l'Arche 92032 Paris La Défense Cedex Nanterre RCS n° 408 168 003

Contribution Appraisers' report on the consideration for the contribution by DERICHEBOURG SA to ELIOR GROUP

Order of the Presiding Judge of the Nanterre Commercial Court of 12 January 2023

Dear Sir or Madam,

Pursuant to the assignment entrusted to us, at the request of ELIOR GROUP, by order of the President of the Nanterre Commercial Court on 12 January 2023 concerning the contribution by DERICHEBOURG SA of all the shares of DERICHEBOURG MULTISERVICES HOLDING to ELIOR GROUP, we have prepared a report on the value of the contribution, as provided for in Article L. 225-147 of the French Commercial Code.

As the ELIOR GROUP's shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, this report on the consideration for the contribution has been established in reference to position-recommendation no. 2020-06 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (hereinafter the "AMF"). The order of the President of the Nanterre Commercial Court of 12 January 2023 has therefore extended our assignment to include assessing the fairness of the proposed consideration for the contribution. This report is intended for the benefit of the persons stated in the AMF's position-recommendation, i.e., the ELIOR GROUP's shareholders.

The consideration for the contribution was set out in the contribution in kind agreement signed by the representatives of the companies concerned on 3 March 2023 (hereinafter

the "Contribution Agreement").

Our role is to express an opinion on the fairness of the consideration for the contribution. To this end, we have performed procedures in accordance with the professional standards laid down by the Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes (CNCC) that apply to the work of the contribution appraiser tasked with assessing the fairness of the consideration for the contribution. These professional standards require us to perform procedures to verify that the relative valuations attributed to the contributions and to the shares of the transferee are appropriate, and also to analyse the positioning of the proposed consideration with regard to the relative valuations that are deemed appropriate.

No particular advantages are stipulated within the framework of the transaction.

As this report marks the completion of our assignment, it is not our responsibility to update it to take account of any facts or circumstances subsequent to signing off.

At no time did we find ourselves in a situation that was incompatible, prohibited or should have disqualified us under French law.

Please find below our observations and conclusion presented in the following order:

  • 1. Presentation of the planned transaction and description of the contribution

  • 2. Verification of the appropriateness of the relative valuations of the shares contributed and the shares of the transferee

  • 3. Assessment of the fairness of the proposed consideration

  • 4. Conclusion

1.

Presentation of the planned transaction and description of the contribution

1.1

Nature and purpose of the transaction

Founded in 1996, ELIOR GROUP (hereinafter "ELIOR" or the "Transferee") is an international contract catering and services group. Its business comprises:

  • Contract catering for businesses and government agencies, educational establishments and healthcare establishments; and

  • Cleaning, reception, concierge, maintenance, ground maintenance and other services.

With operations in France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, the company has around 97,000 employees.

On 20 December 2022, ELIOR and DERICHEBOURG SA (hereinafter "DERICHEBOURG" or the "Transferor")-world market leader in environmental services for businesses and local authorities-announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of intent to create a new French market leader in contract catering and multiservices.

Within this context, the parties signed a binding memorandum of understanding (hereinafter the "Memorandum of Understanding") on 3 March 2023 setting out the terms of the strategic merger between ELIOR and DERICHEBOURG's multiservices business (hereinafter the "Transaction").

It is planned that DERICHEBOURG will transfer to ELIOR all the shares of its subsidiary in charge of its outsourced services to businesses, industrials and commercial entities, public bodies and local authorities-DERICHEBOURG MULTISERVICES HOLDING (hereinafter "DMS" or the "Transferred Company")-in exchange for ELIOR shares to be issued for its benefit (hereinafter the "Contribution").

DERICHEBOURG would then refocus on its environmental business, while holding a strategic 48.4% stake in the new entity, which generated 2021-22 pro forma consolidated revenues of €5.2 billion1 and EBITDA margin of 4.2%2 during the period ended September 2022, with around 134,000 employees.

1 This excludes Preferred Meals (PMC) for ELIOR and SNG (urban display division) for DMS over the full 2021/22 financial year.

2 Including the impact of synergy.

This newly formed entity would offer an enhanced range of contract catering services (around 70% of revenues) and multiservices (around 30% of revenues), primarily in soft facility management (cleaning, reception, ground maintenance), hard facility management (energy efficiency, public lighting), safety and HR and temporary employment services, as well as aerospace outsourcing.

In addition to this strategic fit in terms of the product mix, the new entity would have i) an enlarged customer portfolio (large companies, SMEs and public sector) in other countries (United States, Spain and Portugal, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, China, etc.), which could be reinforced in growth markets; and ii) an improved financial profile, ELIOR would step up its pace of recovery by becoming more resilient and more profitable, its financial leverage would thanks to the Transaction decrease from 8.3x to 6.2x pro forma at the end of September 2022. The Transaction would also allow for significant value creation as a result of synergies, estimated by the parties at full-year EBITDA of around €30 million by 2026.

Within the context of the Transaction, a five-year governance agreement will also be signed between DERICHEBOURG and ELIOR (hereinafter the "Governance Agreement")3, the main terms of which are summarised in the draft exemption document of 3 March 2023, to be submitted to the AMF (hereinafter the "Draft Exemption Document"). It is planned that:

  • Daniel DERICHEBOURG will be appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ELIOR for a period of four years and stand down from all his operating roles at DERICHEBOURG in order to dedicate himself entirely to the development of ELIOR;

  • The Board of Directors will consist of 12 members, including five proposed by DERICHEBOURG4, five independent members and two employee representatives;

  • DERICHEBOURG cannot account for more than 30% of votes on resolutions at any general shareholders' meetings relating to (i) the appointment, reappointment or dismissal of independent members of the Board of Directors, and (ii) changes to this requirement of the Articles of Association;

  • DERICHEBOURG undertakes to (i) keep its stake in ELIOR for a period of five years, and (ii) not to increase its stake during this period.

  • 3 Extended to eight years for certain stipulations.

  • 4 This number may change if DERICHEBOURG's stake in ELIOR is reduced.

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 05:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
