ELIOR : Deutsche Bank raises its buy recommendation

November 27, 2023 at 05:00 am EST

Deutsche Bank on Monday raised its recommendation on Elior from 'hold' to 'buy', with the target price unchanged at 3.4 euros, believing that the worst was probably behind the group.



The broker explains that it has adjusted its estimates on the group following the publication, last week, of slightly better-than-expected annual results for the 2022/2023 financial year.



While highlighting the slightly lower-than-expected outlook for the new 2023/2024 financial year, the broker says it appreciates the efforts made by the company to return to profitable growth and reduce its debt, which leads it to believe that 'the worst is probably over'.



