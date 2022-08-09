Log in
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-09 am EDT
3.320 EUR   +6.55%
11:19aELIOR : Document AMF CP. 2022E856821
PU
08/05ELIOR : Document AMF CP. 2022E856456
PU
08/04ELIOR : Document AMF CP. 2022E855968
PU
Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E856821

08/09/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T15:42:02.553 Declarations Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T15:40:02.577 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T15:36:02.557 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T15:34:06.897 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T15:34:05.837 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EURONEXT NV Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T15:34:04.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T15:34:03.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SRP GROUPE Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T15:34:02.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
null 2022-08-09T11:30:05.923 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2022-08-09T11:28:05.843 DocumentOperation Approbation COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN Link
null 2022-08-09T11:28:04.567 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CAISSE DE REFINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T11:26:02.573 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T11:24:03.177 DeclarationAchatVente Document GENERIX GROUP Link
null 2022-08-09T11:01:00.317 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T11:00:31.743 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T11:00:03.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:57:11.703 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:54:54.147 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:52:36.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:50:19.773 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:48:03.21 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:46:19.39 undefined Communique METROPOLE AIX-MARSEILLE PROVENCE Link
null 2022-08-09T10:44:02.917 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T10:38:02.503 Declarations Document DEEZER S.A. Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T10:36:02.573 Declarations Document VINCI Link
2022-08-09T00:00:00 2022-08-09T10:34:02.59 Declarations Document TERACT Link
null 2022-08-09T10:15:36.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:13:19.81 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:13:17.47 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:12:49.783 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:12:21.16 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:09:10.8 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:06:46.99 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:04:03.533 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-09T10:02:04.787 undefined Communique LA BANQUE POSTALE Link
null 2022-08-08T18:26:28.847 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-08T18:25:21.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-08T18:24:54.623 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-08T18:24:28.36 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-08T18:22:54.237 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-08T18:22:28.747 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-08T18:22:03.38 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-08T18:20:03.31 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:14:05.82 DeclarationDirigeants Document IPSOS Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:14:04.8 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:14:03.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:14:02.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAUSSIN S.A. Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:12:07.723 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:12:06.84 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAUSSIN S.A. Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:12:05.963 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:12:04.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:12:04.04 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:12:03.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:10:07.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document AFYREN Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:10:06.18 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:10:05.153 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:10:04.107 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:10:03.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:08:06.887 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:08:05.87 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:08:04.813 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:08:03.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:08:02.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document LUCIBEL Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:06:05.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAUSSIN S.A. Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:06:04.907 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:06:03.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAUSSIN S.A. Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:06:02.997 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T18:04:02.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T16:44:02.96 Declarations Document COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T16:42:02.94 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T15:38:05.09 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T15:38:04.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T15:38:03.023 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T15:36:07.853 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T15:36:06.773 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LEGRAND Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T14:54:03.047 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T14:52:03.07 Declarations Document VIVENDI Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T14:48:03.037 Declarations Document EDENRED Link
null 2022-08-08T11:54:20.717 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ATOS SE Link
null 2022-08-08T11:54:13.253 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot LA BANQUE POSTALE Link
null 2022-08-08T11:54:09.647 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot NATIXIS Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T11:14:03.633 DeclarationAchatVente Document GENERIX GROUP Link
2022-08-08T00:00:00 2022-08-08T11:04:04.887 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:12:04.627 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:12:03.6 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:12:02.593 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:10:08.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:10:07.17 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:10:06.073 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAUSSIN S.A. Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:10:05.107 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:10:04.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVERBIER SA Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:10:02.903 DeclarationDirigeants Document ORPEA Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:08:07.193 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:08:06.187 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:08:05.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:08:04.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:08:02.897 DeclarationDirigeants Document MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:06:04.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document WAVESTONE Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:06:03.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document STREAMWIDE Link
2022-08-05T00:00:00 2022-08-05T18:06:02.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:18:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 391 M 4 487 M 4 487 M
Net income 2022 -215 M -219 M -219 M
Net Debt 2022 1 115 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 537 M 549 M 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 98 755
Free-Float 69,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,12 €
Average target price 3,43 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer
Anne M. Busquet Independent Director
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-51.04%549
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-26.71%98 355
COMPASS GROUP PLC16.11%41 057
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-16.80%15 364
SODEXO2.70%11 825
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-20.98%4 699