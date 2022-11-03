Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E869904

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 4 389 M 4 329 M 4 329 M Net income 2022 -224 M -221 M -221 M Net Debt 2022 1 156 M 1 140 M 1 140 M P/E ratio 2022 -1,49x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 367 M 362 M 362 M EV / Sales 2022 0,35x EV / Sales 2023 0,32x Nbr of Employees 98 755 Free-Float 66,0% Chart ELIOR GROUP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 2,13 € Average target price 3,19 € Spread / Average Target 49,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer Anne M. Busquet Independent Director Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ELIOR GROUP -66.50% 362 STARBUCKS CORPORATION -27.69% 97 047 COMPASS GROUP PLC 12.24% 37 297 DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. -7.26% 17 099 SODEXO 13.00% 12 458 JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED -14.24% 4 904