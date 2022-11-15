Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Elior Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:03 2022-11-15 am EST
2.686 EUR   -1.10%
09:52aElior : Document AMF CP. 2022E871941
PU
11/14Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E871571
PU
11/11Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E871434
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E871941

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 394 M 4 541 M 4 541 M
Net income 2022 -225 M -233 M -233 M
Net Debt 2022 1 152 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 468 M 484 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 98 755
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,72 €
Average target price 2,91 €
Spread / Average Target 7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer
Anne M. Busquet Independent Director
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-57.33%484
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-16.75%111 828
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.39%37 533
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-6.29%17 444
SODEXO13.44%13 211
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION14.51%4 844