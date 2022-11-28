Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E873693

AMF references : 2022E873693

FR0011950732 - DPC873693

Date de publication (AAAA-MM-JJ)

Public disclosure date (YYYY-MM-DD)

2022-11-28

Publication des positions courtes nettes importantes sur les actions

Conformément à l'article 9 du Règlement Européen (EU) No 236/2012

Public disclosure of significant net short positions in shares

In accordance with Article 9 of Regulation (EU) No 236/2012

POSITION HOLDER QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES DETENTEUR DE LA POSITION LIMITED NOM DE L'ÉMETTEUR ELIOR GROUP NAME OF THE ISSUER ISIN FR0011950732 POSITION COURTE NETTE DETENUE EN % 0.51 NET SHORT POSITION SIZE IN PERCENTAGE DATE DE POSITION (AAAA-MM-JJ) 2022-11-25 POSITION DATE (YYYY-MM-DD)

