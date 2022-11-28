Advanced search
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
11:35 2022-11-28 am EST
2.778 EUR   +4.04%
12:08pElior : Document AMF CP. 2022E873693
11/24Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E873318
11/24Elior, Derichebourg Hold Tie-Up Talks
Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E873693

11/28/2022 | 12:08pm EST
AMF references : 2022E873693

FR0011950732 - DPC873693

Date de publication (AAAA-MM-JJ)

Public disclosure date (YYYY-MM-DD)

2022-11-28

LA PRESENTE DECLARATION A ETE ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DETENTEUR DE POSITION OU DU DECLARANT. ELLE N'A PAS FAIT L'OBJET D'UN CONTROLE DES SERVICES DE L'AMF

THIS NOTIFICATION HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED UNDER THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE POSITION HOLDER OR THE NOTIFYING ENTITY. IT HAS NOT BEEN REVIEWED BY THE STAFF OF THE AMF.

Publication des positions courtes nettes importantes sur les actions

Conformément à l'article 9 du Règlement Européen (EU) No 236/2012

Public disclosure of significant net short positions in shares

In accordance with Article 9 of Regulation (EU) No 236/2012

POSITION HOLDER

QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES

DETENTEUR DE LA POSITION

LIMITED

NOM DE L'ÉMETTEUR

ELIOR GROUP

NAME OF THE ISSUER

ISIN

FR0011950732

POSITION COURTE NETTE DETENUE EN %

0.51

NET SHORT POSITION SIZE IN PERCENTAGE

DATE DE POSITION (AAAA-MM-JJ)

2022-11-25

POSITION DATE (YYYY-MM-DD)

Les données à caractère personnel collectées par le biais de ce formulaire font l'objet d'un traitement informatique réservé à l'usage exclusif de l'AMF pour l'accomplissement de ses missions. En application du règlement (UE) n° 2016/679 du 27 avril 2016 et de la loi n° 78-17 du 6 janvier 1978, le droit d'accès et le cas échéant, de rectification, d'effacement, d'opposition ou de limitation du traitement des données personnelles des personnes physiques les concernant, peut être exercé par courrier à l'adresse suivante : AMF - Délégué à la protection des données - 17 place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris ; et via le formulaire « données personnelles » accessible sur le site internet de l'AMF. Vous pouvez également introduire une réclamation au sujet du traitement de vos données auprès de la CNIL.

The personal data collected by means of this form are subject to computer processing for the exclusive use of the AMF in the performance of its duties. Some of this information will be published on the AMF website. Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 and French Data protection Act of 6 January 1978, natural persons may exercise their rights of access, rectification, erasure or restriction of processing of their personal data by post : AMF - Data Protection Officer - 17, place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris ; and via the "personal data" form on the AMF website. Natural persons may also register a complaint concerning the processing of their data with the CNIL.

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 17:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
