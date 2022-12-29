Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E877810

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 4 397 M 4 671 M 4 671 M Net income 2022 -225 M -239 M -239 M Net Debt 2022 1 152 M 1 224 M 1 224 M P/E ratio 2022 -2,38x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 564 M 600 M 600 M EV / Sales 2022 0,39x EV / Sales 2023 0,36x Nbr of Employees 97 000 Free-Float 66,0% Chart ELIOR GROUP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 3,27 € Average target price 3,27 € Spread / Average Target -0,16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer Anne M. Busquet Independent Director Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ELIOR GROUP -48.56% 600 STARBUCKS CORPORATION -15.70% 113 173 COMPASS GROUP PLC 16.81% 40 676 DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. -7.85% 16 990 SODEXO 16.51% 13 921 JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION 6.28% 4 591