Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E888761

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 4 728 M 5 042 M 5 042 M Net income 2023 -21,0 M -22,4 M -22,4 M Net Debt 2023 1 163 M 1 240 M 1 240 M P/E ratio 2023 -29,7x Yield 2023 0,02% Capitalization 586 M 625 M 625 M EV / Sales 2023 0,37x EV / Sales 2024 0,34x Nbr of Employees 72 383 Free-Float 66,0% Chart ELIOR GROUP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 3,40 € Average target price 3,43 € Spread / Average Target 0,98% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer Joanne Deval Chief Information & Digital Officer Thierry Thonnier Secretary, Director-Legal & Compliance Officer Gilles Auffret Senior Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ELIOR GROUP 3.03% 625 STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.18% 114 217 COMPASS GROUP PLC -0.65% 40 141 DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 4.08% 17 522 SODEXO -5.59% 13 153 JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION -1.65% 4 609