  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Elior Group
  News
  Summary
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:05:23 2023-03-16 am EDT
3.122 EUR   +2.09%
10:45aElior : Document AMF CP. 2023E889561
PU
03/14Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E889114
PU
03/13Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E888761
PU
Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E889561

03/16/2023 | 10:45am EDT
2023-03-16T00:00:00 2023-03-16T15:36:05.657 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
Attachments

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 14:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ELIOR GROUP
10:45aElior : Document AMF CP. 2023E889561
PU
03/14Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E889114
PU
03/13Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E888761
PU
03/08Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E888103
PU
03/07Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E887917
PU
03/06Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E887674
PU
03/06Elior Signs Investment, Contribution Deals for Derichebourg Multiservices Acquisition
MT
03/03Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E887435
PU
03/03Appointment : Philippe Ronceau is appointed Head of Investor Relations of Elior Group.
PU
03/02Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E887159
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ELIOR GROUP
Financials
Sales 2023 4 728 M 4 982 M 4 982 M
Net income 2023 -21,0 M -22,1 M -22,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1 163 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
P/E ratio 2023 -26,7x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 527 M 556 M 556 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 72 383
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,06 €
Average target price 3,43 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Deval Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thierry Thonnier Secretary, Director-Legal & Compliance Officer
Gilles Auffret Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-7.33%556
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.14%114 171
COMPASS GROUP PLC-2.27%39 370
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.6.82%17 983
SODEXO-8.87%12 542
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-2.61%4 551