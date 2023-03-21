Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E890324

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 4 728 M 5 064 M 5 064 M Net income 2023 -21,0 M -22,5 M -22,5 M Net Debt 2023 1 163 M 1 246 M 1 246 M P/E ratio 2023 -28,0x Yield 2023 0,03% Capitalization 553 M 593 M 593 M EV / Sales 2023 0,36x EV / Sales 2024 0,33x Nbr of Employees 72 383 Free-Float 66,0% Chart ELIOR GROUP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 3,21 € Average target price 3,43 € Spread / Average Target 7,02% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer Joanne Deval Chief Information & Digital Officer Thierry Thonnier Secretary, Director-Legal & Compliance Officer Gilles Auffret Senior Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ELIOR GROUP -2.79% 593 STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.66% 114 758 COMPASS GROUP PLC 1.72% 41 776 DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 8.89% 18 332 SODEXO -5.05% 13 286 JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION -3.48% 4 574