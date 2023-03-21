Advanced search
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:18:36 2023-03-21 am EDT
3.262 EUR   +1.68%
Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E890324
PU
Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E889561
PU
Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E889114
PU
Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E890324

03/21/2023 | 10:51am EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 14:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 728 M 5 064 M 5 064 M
Net income 2023 -21,0 M -22,5 M -22,5 M
Net Debt 2023 1 163 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 -28,0x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 553 M 593 M 593 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 72 383
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,21 €
Average target price 3,43 €
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Deval Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thierry Thonnier Secretary, Director-Legal & Compliance Officer
Gilles Auffret Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-2.79%593
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.66%114 758
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.72%41 776
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.8.89%18 332
SODEXO-5.05%13 286
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-3.48%4 574
