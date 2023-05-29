Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E912278

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 4 905 M 5 250 M 5 250 M Net income 2023 -32,8 M -35,1 M -35,1 M Net Debt 2023 1 150 M 1 231 M 1 231 M P/E ratio 2023 -19,0x Yield 2023 0,03% Capitalization 724 M 775 M 775 M EV / Sales 2023 0,38x EV / Sales 2024 0,35x Nbr of Employees 72 383 Free-Float 65,9% Chart ELIOR GROUP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 2,87 € Average target price 3,38 € Spread / Average Target 17,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Derichebourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Didier Grandpré Chief Financial Officer Joanne Deval Chief Information & Digital Officer Thierry Thonnier Secretary, Director-Legal & Compliance Officer Gilles Auffret Senior Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ELIOR GROUP -13.15% 775 STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.68% 112 949 COMPASS GROUP PLC 15.57% 47 489 DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 16.59% 19 504 SODEXO 13.71% 15 898 HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. -24.20% 12 081