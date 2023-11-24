|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T15:40:03.577
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T15:38:06.853
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|WENDEL
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T15:38:06.013
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIOR GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T15:38:05.18
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T15:38:04.34
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T15:38:03.533
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CAPGEMINI
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T15:36:07.677
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T15:36:06.83
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T14:18:03.653
|Declarations
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T12:32:03.767
|undefined
|Communique
|VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T12:28:03.513
|Declarations
|Document
|GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T12:22:04.33
|Declarations
|Document
|SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T12:22:03.5
|Declarations
|Document
|CHARGEURS
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T12:20:03.56
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T10:50:03.54
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COLAS SA
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T10:48:03.597
|Declarations
|Document
|MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T10:46:03.52
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T10:44:03.517
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OBER
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T10:42:03.613
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-24T00:00:00
|2023-11-24T10:40:03.543
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BOIRON
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:16:01.807
|undefined
|Communique
|KERING
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:15:58.117
|undefined
|Communique
|KERING
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:15:13.467
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:15:10.503
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:12:03.78
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:11:12.007
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:08:03.86
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:06:51.643
|undefined
|Communique
|ALD
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:06:48.597
|undefined
|Communique
|BPIFRANCE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:06:03.683
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-24T10:04:04.067
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:08:05.427
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:08:04.62
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:08:03.8
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:08:02.963
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:06:06.023
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:06:05.23
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:06:04.433
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:06:03.63
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:06:02.807
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:04:06.093
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:04:05.287
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:04:04.487
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:04:03.693
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSOS
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:04:02.857
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSOS
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:02:06.387
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSOS
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:02:05.587
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSOS
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:02:04.783
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSOS
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:02:03.963
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PERNOD RICARD
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T18:02:02.817
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T16:40:02.803
|RetraitObligatoire
|Document
|PCAS
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T16:26:02.85
|Declarations
|Document
|GETLINK SE
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T16:24:02.787
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:40:06.16
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ORPEA
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:40:05.307
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ORPEA
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:40:04.46
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:40:03.647
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:38:06.67
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:38:05.847
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:38:05.017
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:38:03.65
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:38:02.803
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:36:06.487
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:36:05.69
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIOR GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T15:36:04.883
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T13:06:05.113
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|KLEPIERRE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T13:02:04.683
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T11:50:02.913
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OBER
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T11:48:02.99
|Declarations
|Document
|LECTRA SA
|Link
|2023-11-23T00:00:00
|2023-11-23T11:46:03.01
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COLAS SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T10:13:22.12
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T10:13:19.047
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T10:13:15.68
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T10:13:12.473
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T10:10:03.173
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T10:09:14.727
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-23T10:06:04.597
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:08:06.873
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:08:06.02
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:08:05.157
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|WENDEL
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:08:04.28
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:08:03.393
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:06:06.793
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:06:05.94
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MERSEN
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:06:05.123
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:06:04.293
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PERNOD RICARD
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:06:03.443
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:04:05.47
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMUNDI
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:04:04.643
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T18:04:03.36
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T16:36:03.317
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T16:24:03.287
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|ORAPI
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T16:10:07.38
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|ENGIE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T16:10:05.093
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|GECINA
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T16:08:03.457
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|LA BANQUE POSTALE
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T16:06:03.577
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T16:00:03.64
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT
|Link
|null
|2023-11-22T15:58:07.143
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:58:03.257
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-11-22T00:00:00
|2023-11-22T15:44:04.063
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Elior Group SA published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 14:42:10 UTC.