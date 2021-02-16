Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elior Group    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elior : Information concerning the officers of the Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 to be held virtually (PDF, 89.54 KB)

02/16/2021 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris La Défense, February 16, 2021

Information concerning the officers of the Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 to be held virtually

In accordance with French decree 2020-418 dated April 10, 2020, as amended by decree 2020-1614 dated December 18, 2020, Elior Group hereby informs its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting will be chaired by Gilles Auffret, Senior Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominations Committee and member of the Compensation Committee. Mr. Auffret has been appointed by the Board of Directors to chair the Annual General Meeting in the absence of Gilles Cojan.

The position of the Meeting's tellers will be held by BIM and Emesa, corresponding to the two shareholders which, to the best of the Company's knowledge, held the highest number of voting rights on the date the Annual General Meeting was called.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, and a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, health & welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €3,967 million in revenue in fiscal 2019-2020. Our 105,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and reached GC Advanced Level in 2015.

To find out more, visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter(@Elior_Group)

eliorgroup.com

@Elior_Group

#TimeSavored

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 16:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELIOR GROUP
05:55aELIOR : Information concerning the officers of the Annual General Meeting of Feb..
PU
02/10ELIOR : and the Prevent2care Lab unveil the 5 winning start-ups of the first edi..
PU
02/08ELIOR : Notice of annual general meeting of February 26, 2021 (PDF, 2.03 MB)
PU
02/07ELIOR : UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2019-2020 - E-Accessible
PU
01/31ELIOR GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/28ELIOR GROUP : 1st quarter earnings
CO
01/27ELIOR : Shares Sink 7% as Fiscal Q1 Revenue Plummets Amid COVID-19
MT
01/27ELIOR GROUP :  First Quarter 2020-2021 Revenues
BU
01/27ELIOR : Information regarding authorizations granted by the shareholders at the ..
PU
01/26ELIOR : steps up its commitments in favor of team diversity by signing the Unite..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 989 M 4 831 M 4 831 M
Net income 2021 -75,3 M -91,2 M -91,2 M
Net Debt 2021 942 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 024 M 1 242 M 1 240 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 78 616
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,16 €
Last Close Price 5,94 €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Guillemot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Cojan Chairman
Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer
Elisabeth Van Damme Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIOR GROUP7.61%1 242
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.57%123 969
COMPASS GROUP PLC9.76%37 121
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.7.83%16 741
SODEXO9.94%13 468
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED2.83%5 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ