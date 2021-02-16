Elior : Information concerning the officers of the Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 to be held virtually (PDF, 89.54 KB)

Paris La Défense, February 16, 2021

Information concerning the officers of the Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 to be held virtually

In accordance with French decree 2020-418 dated April 10, 2020, as amended by decree 2020-1614 dated December 18, 2020, Elior Group hereby informs its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting will be chaired by Gilles Auffret, Senior Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominations Committee and member of the Compensation Committee. Mr. Auffret has been appointed by the Board of Directors to chair the Annual General Meeting in the absence of Gilles Cojan.

The position of the Meeting's tellers will be held by BIM and Emesa, corresponding to the two shareholders which, to the best of the Company's knowledge, held the highest number of voting rights on the date the Annual General Meeting was called.

