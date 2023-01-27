Advanced search
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:12 2023-01-27 am EST
3.316 EUR   +0.42%
Elior : Information related to the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman and CEO for 2022-2023

01/27/2023 | 01:10pm EST
Paris La Défense, January 27, 2023

Combined Shareholders' Meeting of February 23, 2023:

Information related to the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman and CEO for 2022-2023

The Company specifies that Bernard Gault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, would lose his entitlement to the long-term variable remuneration that would be allocated with respect to the 2022-2023 fiscal year as well as to the termination benefit provided for respectively in sections 3.1.6.2.2 3. and 3.1.6.2.2 4. of the 2021-2022 universal registration document in the event that he leaves his duties as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer following the approval of the contribution by Derichebourg SA of its multi-services activities to the Company, announced on December 20, 2022, and the subsequent appointment of Daniel Derichebourg as the Company's new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the Business & Industry, Education, Health & Welfare and Leisure markets. With strong positions in five countries, the Group generated €4.45 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022. Our 97,000 employees feed over 3 million people on a daily basis in 20,250 restaurants on three continents and offer services on 2,400 sites in France. Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

eliorgroup.com

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 18:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
