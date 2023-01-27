Elior : Information related to the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman and CEO for 2022-2023

Paris La Défense, January 27, 2023

Combined Shareholders' Meeting of February 23, 2023:

Information related to the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman and CEO for 2022-2023

The Company specifies that Bernard Gault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, would lose his entitlement to the long-term variable remuneration that would be allocated with respect to the 2022-2023 fiscal year as well as to the termination benefit provided for respectively in sections 3.1.6.2.2 3. and 3.1.6.2.2 4. of the 2021-2022 universal registration document in the event that he leaves his duties as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer following the approval of the contribution by Derichebourg SA of its multi-services activities to the Company, announced on December 20, 2022, and the subsequent appointment of Daniel Derichebourg as the Company's new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

