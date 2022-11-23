Elior : Inside Information / Information on annual revenues

PRESS RELEASE Paris, November 23, 2022 Full-year2021-2022 financial results Revenues rebound strongly and margins recover gradually, despite ongoing inflation Elior Group (Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world's leading operators in catering and support services, announces its unaudited full-year fiscal 2021-2022 results, ended September 30, 2022. Results for fiscal year 2021-2022 Full-year revenues totaled €4.45 billion vs €3.69 billion in 2020-2021, an organic increase of +18.3%, including +9.8% from business development. Q4 revenues amounted to 95% of the 2018-2019pre-Covid level

Net business development totaled €108 million in 2021-2022, and adjusted EBITA margin came to 4.6%

-€6 million, excluding losses at Preferred Meals in the USA (industrial activity now halted), compared with -€19 million last year on the same basis Net financial debt came to €1.217 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with €1.108 billion at September 30, 2021, and was broadly unchanged in the second half;

Available liquidity at September 30, 2022, was €399 million compared with €437 million at June 30, 2022

guidance: At least 8% organic revenue growth Adjusted EBITA margin of 1.5-2.0% Capex between 1.5-1.7% of revenues

Reaffirmed financial ambitions for 2024 and CSR commitments for 2025 Bernard Gault, Chairman and CEO of Elior Group, commented: "Elior's activity rebounded strongly, propelled by a year of excellent business development momentum and a higher retention rate. These results testify our teams' commitment to developing offers that meet our clients' expectations and fully satisfy our guests. Our efforts to systematically renegotiate our contracts continue apace and are starting to bear fruit. We remain focused on finding solutions that work for all our public sector contract stakeholders, notably in France. In the USA, we efficiently wound up Preferred Meals. Its industrial activity was too far removed from our core business and weighed heavily on the Group's finances. The move has strengthened Elior's business model, which combines low capital intensity with solid organic growth. 1

I remain confident in our capacity to quickly return to profitable growth and exceed pre-Covid operating margin levels in 2024. Lastly, in the coming weeks we expect to complete our review of the Group's strategic options (announced on July 4). The Board of Directors is finalizing examining various scenarios with the aim to retain the one that will optimize the Group's strategic orientations and improve its financial position." Business development Elior signed or renewed several major catering and services contracts in the fourth quarter 2021-2022. These included: In France, Renault, Thales, Sanofi, Les Petits Chaperons Rouges' nurseries, Corbeil city schools, the Robert Schuman Hospital in Metz and the La Ligne Bleue clinic in Epinal. For Elior Services, the Flamanville nuclear power station, the Le Bois private hospital in Lille, and the Compiègne hospital complex

In the UK, BMW, Baker Hughes, Babcock, The Marches Secondary School in Oswestry, and the Thames City residential complex in London

In the US, WPP Group, Converse (Nike Inc.), schools in East Aurora and Maywood in Illinois, the Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Florida, Alvernia University in Pennsylvania, the California-based nonprofit Human Services, and Kane Homes senior residences in Pennsylvania

California-based nonprofit Human Services, and Kane Homes senior residences in Pennsylvania In Italy, the Bergamo customs office, the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Padua, and B&B Hotel Chioggia Airone in Sottomarina

In Spain, audiovisual group RTVE, Girona city schools, the local education authority in Valladolid, the AMAS social care agency in Madrid, and La Merced Hospital in Sevilla Revenues Consolidated revenues for continuing operations totaled €4.451 billion for fiscal 2021-2022, compared with €3.690 billion a year earlier. This +20.6% year-on-year increase reflects +18.3% organic growth, a +3.4% positive exchange rate impact (USD gains against the euro), and a -1.1% negative scope impact (mostly due to the closure of Preferred Meals in the USA and the sale of CRCL in India). Like-for-like revenues were up +15.4%, compared with last year's -2.9% drop. What is more, business development boosted revenues by +9.8%, a substantial improvement on the +6.2% contribution to growth already made last year. Lastly, lost contracts accounted for a -6.8% decline in revenues. The retention rate was therefore 93.2% at September 30, 2022, up from 91.4% at September 30, 2021. International operations accounted for 56% of revenues compared with 54% last year. Revenue by geography: Revenues in France totaled €1.943 billion, compared with €1.711 billion a year ago, reflecting +13.6% reported growth and +13.5% organic growth (no material change in scope). International revenues came to €2.493 billion in 2021-22, up +26.2% from €1.975 billion last year, reflecting +22.0% organic growth, a +6.4% positive exchange rate impact and a -2.2% negative scope impact. The rebound in activity was less marked in France than internationally, which was hard hit by the Omicron variant in the first half. The French Education market experienced much stricter health 2

protocols than during previous Covid waves. All countries outside of France recorded double-digit organic growth. The UK performed particularly well, despite the impact of the Omicron strain. In the Corporate & Other segment, which includes the Group's remaining concession catering activities that were not sold with Areas, revenues amounted to €15 million, compared with €4 million a year ago. Revenues by market: The Business & Industry market generated revenues of €1.825 billion, up +36.1% on 2020- 2021, or an organic increase of +33.6%. Q4 revenues reached 88% of the 2018-2019pre-Covid level, up from 84% in Q3. Education generated €1.415 billion in 2021-2022, up +16.5% year-on-year, including +15.3% organic growth. Q4 revenues were +109% higher than 2018-2019pre-Covid revenues for the same period, and up 4 points compared with Q3. Health & Welfare revenues totaled €1.211 billion, up +6.8% year-on-year, including +3.5% organic growth. Q4 revenues reached 98% of 2018-2019pre-Covid revenues for the same period, up from 96% in Q3 2021-2022. The table below shows revenues by market for the last eight quarters expressed as a percentage of revenues for the same period in fiscal 2018-2019 (pre Covid), at constant exchange rates. Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues as a % 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2021- 2021- 2021- 2021- of 2018-2019 revenues (*) 21 21 21 21 22 22 22 22 (**) Business & Industry 54% 55% 58% 75% 75% 74% 84% 88% Education 84% 85% 87% 99% 92% 101% 105% 109% Health & Welfare 93% 93% 91% 92% 93% 94% 96% 98% GROUP TOTAL 73% 73% 74% 85% 85% 87% 93% 95% (*) at constant exchange rates; (**) Q4 2021-2022 excluding the impact of the Preferred Meals closure Adjusted EBITA and recurring operating result Group adjusted EBITA from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, amounted to a -€48million loss, an improvement over the -€64million loss posted in 2020- 2021. The adjusted EBITA margin improved to -1.1%from -1.7%last year. Excluding losses at Preferred Meals in the US, adjusted EBITA was a -€6 million loss compared with a -€19 million loss a year ago. In France, adjusted EBITA was a -€27 million loss compared with a -€21 million loss in 2020- 2021. The adjusted EBITA margin came to -1.4% vs. -1.2% a year earlier. The margin deteriorated for two main reasons. First, the Omicron variant, which knocked just over €40 million off adjusted EBITA. Second, inflation and difficulties renegotiating public sector contract prices in contract catering. It took until September 15, 2022, for the Council of State to establish a legal framework for adjusting public contract prices in response to rampant inflation. International adjusted EBITA was a -€3 million loss, bettering last year's -€22 million loss. The adjusted EBITA margin was -0.1%, compared with -1.1% a year earlier. Excluding losses at Preferred Meals, adjusted EBITA would have been a €39 million profit, compared with a €23 million profit in 2020-2021. Also on that basis, adjusted EBITA is positive in the USA. The same is true of the UK and Spain, and progress is being made in Italy, where it is close to breakeven. 3

In the Corporate & Other segment, adjusted EBITA for the year 2021-2022 came to a loss of -€18 million compared with a -€21 million loss the previous year. Recurring operating result from continuing operations (including share of result of equity- accounted investees) came to a loss of -€69 million in fiscal 2021-2022, compared with an - €87 million loss in 2020-2021. Net non-recurringincome and expenses came to -€309 million, compared with €1 million in 2020-2021. They chiefly include impairment charges of -€206 million for goodwill in France and Spain, and -€74 million for provisions and expenses related to winding up Preferred Meals in the USA. Net financial result represents an expense of -€26 million compared with a -€44 million charge a year ago. The increase in the net cost of debt-attributable to an increase in debt combined with higher interest rates-was offset by a positive currency impact. Income tax amounted to a -€36 million expense, compared with a -€12 million expense a year ago. That includes -€9 million for the CVAE tax, compared with -€11 million in 2020-2021. Given the above, the net loss from continuing operations amounted to -€440 million, compared with a loss of -€120 million in fiscal 2020-2021. The net result Group share was a loss of -€427 million, compared with a -€100 million loss a year ago. Cash flow and debt Operational free cash flow was negative, at -€34 million for fiscal 2021-2022, compared with an inflow of €19 million a year ago owing to the increase in working capital requirement spurred by the robust recovery in organic growth. Capex came to -€64 million, almost stable compared with last year's -€62 million. It represented 1.4% of revenues, confirming the low capital intensity of the Group's business model. Free cash-flow was negative at -€48 million, compared with +€13 million in 2020-2021. Net financial debt amounted to €1.217 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with €1.108 billion a year earlier and was broadly unchanged in the second half (1,220 at March 31, 2022). Liquidity At September 30, 2022, liquidity amounted to €399 million, compared with €437 million at June 30, 2022. It includes €64 million in cash and €218 million remaining on the €350 million renewable revolving credit facility. Remaining available credit lines amount to €117 million. 4