Security ELIOR

ELIOR GROUP

Equities ELIOR FR0011950732

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:15 2023-07-25 am EDT Intraday chart for Elior Group 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.490 EUR -12.20% -9.65% -24.55%
07:30am Elior Group SA Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Jun. 15 Is the Fed's message bizarre? ZB

ELIOR : Integration of the downgraded guidance

Today at 01:24 pm

Latest news about Elior Group

Elior Group SA Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Is the Fed's message bizarre? ZB
Moody's Lowers Elior's Rating Amid Increased Risks from Inflationary Pressures MT
ELIOR : Margin restoration looks harder than expected Alphavalue
ELIOR : Integrating the downgraded FY23 guidance Alphavalue
Elior Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
European shares slip on US debt ceiling concerns RE
Transcript : Elior Group SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, May 17, 2023 CI
French caterer Elior sees slowdown in second-half volumes RE
Elior Group SA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Elior CEO Voluntarily Trims Compensation to Restore Operating Margin MT
Elior Shareholders OK Derichebourg Multiservices Deal, New Chair/CEO MT
French caterer Elior's shareholders back Derichebourg deal RE
Elior Group SA (ENXTPA:ELIOR) completed the acquisition of Derichebourg Multiservices SAS from Derichebourg SA (ENXTPA:DBG) for an enterprise value of &#128;450 million. CI
EU Approves Derichebourg's Purchase of French Services Provider Elior MT
Elior Signs Investment, Contribution Deals for Derichebourg Multiservices Acquisition MT
ELIOR : Contract renegotiations are running late Alphavalue
Transcript : Elior Group SA, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 26, 2023 CI
French caterer Elior's shares slide on sales miss RE
Elior Group SA Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023 and 2024 CI
Elior Group SA Reports Consolidated Revenues for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 CI
ELIOR : Follow-up on the acquisition of Derichebourg's Multiservices Alphavalue
ELIOR : Overwhelmingly adopting Derichebourg's name Alphavalue
Derichebourg SA (ENXTPA:DBG) completed the acquisition of 14.7% in Elior Group SA (ENXTPA:ELIOR) from Bim SAS and Gilles Cojan. CI
Transcript : Elior Group SA - Special Call CI

Company Profile

Elior Group is one of the world's leaders in contract institutional catering. The group manages restaurants located in businesses and public buildings (41% of net sales), educational institutions (31.8%), health care facilities and nursing homes (27.2%). Elior Group also offers related services (cleaning, security, maintenance, etc.). Export accounts for 56% of net sales.
Sector
Restaurants & Bars
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Elior Group

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
2.836EUR
Average target price
3.157EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.31%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Restaurants & Bars

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ELIOR GROUP
Chart Analysis Elior Group
-24.55% 794 M $
COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Collins Foods Limited
+38.80% 793 M $
YOUNG & CO.'S BREWERY, P.L.C.
Chart Analysis Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
+19.63% 797 M $
CAFÉ DE CORAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Café de Coral Holdings Limited
-33.89% 734 M $
CHUY'S HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Chuy's Holdings, Inc.
+43.16% 729 M $
DOUTOR NICHIRES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis DOUTOR NICHIRES Holdings Co., Ltd.
+29.55% 714 M $
THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION
Chart Analysis The Monogatari Corporation
+62.16% 874 M $
MOS FOOD SERVICES, INC.
Chart Analysis Mos Food Services, Inc.
+5.55% 706 M $
OHSHO FOOD SERVICE CORP.
Chart Analysis Ohsho Food Service Corp.
+12.21% 895 M $
ARCLAND SERVICE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.
+41.20% 692 M $
Other Restaurants & Bars
