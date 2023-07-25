Equities ELIOR FR0011950732
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:15 2023-07-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.490 EUR
|-12.20%
|-9.65%
|-24.55%
|07:30am
|Elior Group SA Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Jun. 15
|Is the Fed's message bizarre?
ELIOR : Integration of the downgraded guidance
Today at 01:24 pm
Latest news about Elior Group
Chart Elior Group
Company Profile
More about the company
Elior Group is one of the world's leaders in contract institutional catering. The group manages restaurants located in businesses and public buildings (41% of net sales), educational institutions (31.8%), health care facilities and nursing homes (27.2%). Elior Group also offers related services (cleaning, security, maintenance, etc.). Export accounts for 56% of net sales.
SectorRestaurants & Bars
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Call
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Elior Group
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
2.836EUR
Average target price
3.157EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.31%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Restaurants & Bars
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-24.55%
|794 M $
|+38.80%
|793 M $
|+19.63%
|797 M $
|-33.89%
|734 M $
|+43.16%
|729 M $
|+29.55%
|714 M $
|+62.16%
|874 M $
|+5.55%
|706 M $
|+12.21%
|895 M $
|+41.20%
|692 M $