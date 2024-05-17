ELIOR : Oddo BHF raises its price target

May 17, 2024 at 04:54 am EDT Share

Although maintaining its 'underperform' rating on Elior, Oddo BHF has raised its price target from 2.5 to 3.3 euros, following the adjustment of its estimates and a reduction in the liquidity discount it applies to the group's shares.



After half-year results that were "reassuring in terms of improved profitability, driven by the ramp-up of synergies and cost-cutting efforts", the research firm hails the operational progress achieved, which "should continue over the coming months".



Nevertheless, from a sector point of view, Oddo BHF feels that the Elior Group's situation is 'less attractive than its main competitors Sodexo and Compass, which have bounced back more quickly from the pandemic'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.