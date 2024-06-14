Paris La Défense, June 14, 2024

Press release from the Board of Directors of Elior Group

EMESA Private Equity S.L. has informed the Board of Directors of Elior Group of its decision to resign as a director. Emesa, which currently holds 3.12% of Elior Group's share capital following the contribution of the Derichebourg Multiservices business to Elior in April 2023, has informed Daniel Derichebourg, Chairman of Elior Group's Board of Directors, that its participation, which is no longer of an industrial nature, and its desire to refocus its development on its core business, no longer justify its presence on the Board of Directors.

Emesa, represented by Ms Inès Cuatrecasas, had been an independent member of the Board of Directors since March 11, 2016, and a member of the Nominations and Compensation Committee.

In accordance with the governance agreements put in place in April 2023, the Nominations and Compensation Committee has begun a process to recruit a new independent director.

Daniel Derichebourg, Chairman and CEO of Elior Group, comments:

"I would like to warmly thank Emesa and the Cuatrecasas family for their involvement and contribution to the work of the Board and to Elior's development over the years. A new independent director will be appointed shortly, to continue to support Elior Group's sustainable turnaround, building on the momentum of its recent remarkable performances."

Emilio Cuatrecasas, President and Founder of Emesa, comments:

"Emesa is proud to have worked alongside Elior Group and its Board of Directors for almost ten years. Emesa has chosen to pursue its development around its historical activities and is therefore leaving the Elior Group Board of Directors with confidence in the Group's future, with a stable, long-term shareholder structure under the Presidency and General Management of Daniel Derichebourg, to whom we wish every success in Elior's turnaround".

