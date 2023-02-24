Advanced search
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:05 2023-02-24 am EST
3.322 EUR   +4.20%
Elior : Report on Elior Group's Annual General Meeting of February 23, 2023

02/24/2023 | 03:43pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, February 24, 2023

Finance

Report on Elior Group's Annual combined General Meeting

Elior Group's Annual General Meeting (hereafter "the AGM") took place on Thursday February 23 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at centre de conférence Verso, 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris (France).

The AGM was streamed live on Elior Group's website1 and a recording of the webcast is now available on the website.

The quorum amounted to 66.44% and 950 shareholders participated physically or by correspondence.

During the AGM, the shareholders approved each of the 19 resolutions proposed by Elior Group's Board of Directors, including:

  • Approval of the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2022;
  • Re-electionof two directors and ratification of the appointment by the board of three directors;
  • Approval of (i) the compensation and benefits paid during or awarded for the year ended September 30, 2022 to the Company's directors and officers and (ii) the compensation policy applicable to the directors and officers (ex-post and ex-ante say on pay votes);
  • Authorizations for the Board of Directors to carry out a share buyback program and to cancel shares thus repurchased;
  • Authorization for to the Board of Directors to grant shares free of consideration, under the conditions prescribed by law.

Detailed voting results are available on Elior Group's website1.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the Business & Industry, Education, Health & Welfare and Leisure markets. With strong positions in five countries, the Group generated €4.45 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022. Our 97,000 employees feed over 3 million people on a daily basis in 20,250 restaurants on three continents and offer services on 2,400 sites in France. Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.comor follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

Press contact

Antonia Krpina - antonia.krpina@eliorgroup.com/ +33 (0)6 21 47 88 69

Investor relations

Kimberly Stewart - kimberly.stewart@eliorgroup.com/ +33 (0)1 71 06 70 13

1 https://www.eliorgroup.com/investors/annual-shareholders-meeting

eliorgroup.com

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
