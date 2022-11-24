Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Elior Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:37 2022-11-24 am EST
2.876 EUR   +11.56%
04:14aElior : Statement Elior Group
PU
04:10aDerichebourg Confirms Talks With Elior Over Contributions To Division
MT
03:57aDerichebourg: no plans for takeover bid for catering firm Elior
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elior : Statement Elior Group

11/24/2022 | 04:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, November 24, 2022

Statement Elior Group

Following recent press and the announcements by Elior Group on 4 July and 23 November with respect to the review of strategic options, Elior Group confirms that one of these options is being discussed with Derichebourg and relates to the potential contribution by Derichebourg of its services division to Elior Group.

There is no certainty with respect to the outcome of these discussions. As indicated on 23 November, Elior Group will communicate on the outcome of this strategic review and the conclusion of any agreement. No further comment will be made until an agreement is reached or the discussion are terminated.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the Business & Industry, Education, Health & Welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 5 key countries, the Group generated €4.45 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021-2022.

Our 97,000 employees feed over 3 million people on a daily basis in 20,250 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,400 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.comor follow us on Twitter at: @Elior_Group

Press contact

Antonia Krpina - antonia.krpina@eliorgroup.com/ +33 (0)6 21 47 88 69

Investor relations

Kimberly Stewart - kimberly.stewart@eliorgroup.com/ +33 (0)1 71 06 70 13

1

2

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELIOR GROUP
04:14aElior : Statement Elior Group
PU
04:10aDerichebourg Confirms Talks With Elior Over Contributions To Division
MT
03:57aDerichebourg: no plans for takeover bid for catering firm Elior
RE
11/23French Catering Group Elior Explores Possible Merger With Top Shareholder Derichebourg
MT
11/23Elior declines comment on report of possible Derichebourg tie-up
RE
11/23Transcript : Elior Group SA, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 23, 2022
CI
11/23Elior : Inside Information / Information on annual revenues
PU
11/23Transcript : Elior Group SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 23, 2022
CI
11/23Caterer Elior posts third annual loss as costs, French contract talks weigh
RE
11/23Elior Group SA Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELIOR GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 397 M 4 558 M 4 558 M
Net income 2022 -225 M -233 M -233 M
Net Debt 2022 1 152 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 444 M 461 M 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 98 755
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,58 €
Average target price 2,91 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Gault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer
Anne M. Busquet Independent Director
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-59.50%461
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-15.85%114 229
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.39%38 612
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-1.76%18 154
SODEXO16.82%13 621
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION18.30%5 035