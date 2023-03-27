Elior : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris La Défense, March 27, 2023

Availability of documents and information for the combined shareholder's meeting of April 18, 2023

The combined shareholders' meeting of Elior Group - whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris - will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Maison de l'Amérique latine, 217 boulevard Saint-

Germain, 75007 Paris.

At this Meeting, Elior Group's shareholders will be in particular solicited to approve the acquisition of Derichebourg Multiservices, in order to create a new leader in contract catering and multiservices. The agenda of the Meeting also includes draft resolutions to renew the governance of the Group.

The statutory notice of meeting (in French only) was published in France's official legal journal (BALO) on

March 13, 2023.

In addition, in accordance with applicable regulations, the statutory notice of meeting and the notice of meeting (which includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions and information on how to participate in and vote at the Meeting, the Contribution Agreement and the Contribution Appraisers' reports) are available for consultation since March 27, 2023, on the Company's website at www.eliorgroup.com,under Investors/

Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

The information on total number of voting rights and shares in the capital on the date of the statutory notice of meeting is available on the Company's website at the above-mentioned address, from today's date.

All the documents and information relating to the combined shareholders' meeting are made available to shareholders at the Company's head office at 9-11 allée de l'Arche - 92032 Paris La Défense Cedex, France, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Subject to the limits and timeframes provided for by applicable laws and regulations, shareholders may ask that these documents be sent directly to them by submitting a written request to Uptevia - Assemblée Générale - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex - France.

