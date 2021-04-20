Elior : Frank Lacroix appointed Chairman and CEO of Elior Services

Elior Group announces the appointment of Frank Lacroix as Chairman and CEO of Elior Services as of May 31. He succeeds Gilles Rafin, who will be retiring after 38 years at the helm of the company.

Frank Lacroix's will be tasked with the mission to step up the development of Elior Services. To achieve this goal, the Group will be able to count on his vast experience and expertise acquired over many years in management positions within groups that are leaders in services activities. Frank Lacroix notably served as Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of Energy Services at Veolia Environnement, Chairman and Managing Director of Dalkia, European Director at EDF's international department, and more recently as Managing Director of the TER division at SNCF.

'I would like to extend a warm welcome to Frank Lacroix and wish him every success in his new post,' said Philippe Guillemot, CEO of Elior Group. 'I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Gilles Rafin, who will be leaving the Group at the end of September, for everything he has accomplished with his teams since the creation of the company, as well as for his contribution to the success of the Group and his exceptional commitment over the years. Under his leadership, and thanks to the commitment of the company's 25,000 employees, Elior Services has established itself as one of the French champions in the cleaning sector, and leader in certain high-tech markets, starting with the health sector. Thanks to Gilles Rafin and his teams, Elior Services has become a universally recognized benchmark in terms of expertise and innovation.'