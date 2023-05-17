Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Elior Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:24 2023-05-16 am EDT
3.856 EUR   +1.26%
01:30aFrench caterer Elior sees slowdown in second-half volumes
RE
05/09Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E899029
PU
04/27Elior CEO Voluntarily Trims Compensation to Restore Operating Margin
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

French caterer Elior sees slowdown in second-half volumes

05/17/2023 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo catering group Elior is seen on top of the company's headquarters

May 17 (Reuters) - French catering group Elior raised its annual sales target but lowered margin forecast on Wednesday, as it expects slower volume growth amid continued inflationary pressures.

Europe's third biggest contract caterer sees organic revenue growth of around 10% in the 2022-23 financial year, compared to a previous forecast of at least 8% growth. However, it said the margin for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) would be at the lower end of its initial range of 1.5% to 2%.

"Volume growth will slow after the post-Omicron catch-up that took place in the first half," the group said in an earnings statement.

It added the inflationary pressures on food would ease a little later than it had initially anticipated. (Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ELIOR GROUP
01:30aFrench caterer Elior sees slowdown in second-half volumes
RE
05/09Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E899029
PU
04/27Elior CEO Voluntarily Trims Compensation to Restore Operating Margin
MT
04/25Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E896230
PU
04/21Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E895683
PU
04/21Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E895662
PU
04/20Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E895429
PU
04/20Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E895426
PU
04/19Elior : Report on Elior Group's combined General Meeting of April 18, 2023
PU
04/19Elior : Document AMF CP. 2023E895174
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELIOR GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 734 M 5 142 M 5 142 M
Net income 2023 -26,1 M -28,4 M -28,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 178 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
P/E ratio 2023 -30,9x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 975 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 72 383
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,86 €
Average target price 3,49 €
Spread / Average Target -9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Derichebourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Didier Grandpré Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Deval Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thierry Thonnier Secretary, Director-Legal & Compliance Officer
Gilles Auffret Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIOR GROUP16.85%1 059
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.13%120 686
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.73%47 890
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.10.72%18 522
SODEXO12.82%16 006
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-15.63%13 441
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer