Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Elis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:57 2022-08-31 am EDT
12.84 EUR   +0.16%
04:40aANNEX 1 OF THE REVISED GMP : deadline of 25 August 2023 for compliance.
PU
08/30Elis announces a 2022 “Elis for all” employee share ownership plan
GL
08/30Elis announces a 2022 “Elis for all” employee share ownership plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Annex 1 of the revised GMP: deadline of 25 August 2023 for compliance.

08/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News

August, 30th 2022
Annex 1 of the revised GMP: deadline of 25 August 2023 for compliance. We we are! After several years of work, Annex 1 of the GMP (Manufacturing of Sterile Products) has been updated. What is it? Who will be impacted? What changes will be required and how can we help you? You can find all the answers below.
Annex 1, what exactly is it?

We hear about it every day... Annex 1 deals with the Manufacturing of Sterile Products, is one of the twenty annexes that make up the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guide.

Intended for companies in the pharmaceutical industry, Annex 1 shows the principles and guidelines for the aseptic / sterile manufacture of medicines for human and veterinary use.

What changes does the revision of Annex 1 imply for cleanroom environments?

What are the impacts on cleanroom environments?

Cleanroom clothing and its quality must be appropriate to the process and grade of the work area. According to Chapter 7, Paragraph 13 of the Annex 1, this now means :

  • Grade A / B: It becomes necessary to have a sterilized headgear, gloves, eyes coverings, shoes and mask, in combination with the sterile uppergarments, as well as an undergarment which must be worn under a sterile suit.
  • Grade C: Operators must cover their hair, beard, moustache and have dedicated socks. They should also wear disinfected trousers and shoes.
  • Grade D: Hair, beards and moustaches must be covered. A general protective suit and properly disinfected shoes (or overshoes) must be worn.
What other changes are expected?

One of the new elements is "outdoor clothing including socks […] should not be brought into changing rooms leading directly to grade B and C areas" (chapter 7.14).

Moreover, it is detailed in Chapter 8.46 that items which are not used immediately after sterilization must be stored in appropriately sealed packaging. Clarification is also given regarding equipment that cannot be sterilized and which are necessary for aseptic process. Once disinfected, it must be protected to prevent recontamination (Chapter 8, paragraph 49)

Faced with these changes for your activity, Elis Cleanroom will support you with its products thus adapting to your needs: socks, shoes, autoclaved bags,...

Face à ces changements pour votre activité, Elis Cleanroom vous accompagne avec des produits s'adaptant à vos besoins : chaussettes, sacs autoclavables, chaussures, etc

Discover all our products

Ask for our experts' advices

Why use our specialist laundries?

In its revision, Annex 1 also stipulates Chapter 7. Paragraph 17, that "Reusable clean area clothing should be cleaned in a laundry facility adequately segregated from production operations, using a qualified process ensuring that the clothing is not damaged and/or contaminated by fibres or particles during the repeated laundry process. Laundry facilities used should not introduce risk of contamination or cross-contamination [..] After washing and before packing, garments should be visually inspected for damage and visual cleanliness. The garment management processes should be evaluated and determined as part of the garment qualification programme and should include a maximum number of laundry and sterilisation cycles".

At Elis,our specialized cleanroom laundries all have a Helmke drum and carry out an additional visual inspection on each item, this enabling us to comply with Annex 1.

Thanks to their experience and knowledge, our teams can assist you from A to Z in analyzing your needs, determining together with your team which products are best suited to your sector, how to comply with Annex 1, etc.

To get an idea of what you need to do, check out all our articles on how to comply with Annex 1 or get in contact with us using the following contact form:

Close

Be called back

We call you back within 24 hours, Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

You can also choose to be called back later, by selecting the day and time slot which suits you.

*Required fields

You are*
An individual
A professional
Customer type*
Ms
Mr
First name *
Last name *
Company *
Country *
- Select -AfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua & BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAscension IslandAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBosnia & HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBritish Virgin IslandsBruneiBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCanary IslandsCape VerdeCaribbean NetherlandsCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicCeuta & MelillaChadChileChinaChristmas IslandClipperton IslandCocos (Keeling) IslandsColombiaComorosCongo - BrazzavilleCongo - KinshasaCook IslandsCosta RicaCroatiaCubaCuraçaoCyprusCzechiaCôte d'IvoireDenmarkDiego GarciaDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEswatiniEthiopiaFalkland IslandsFaroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHaitiHeard & McDonald IslandsHondurasHong Kong SAR ChinaHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIrelandIsle of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKosovoKuwaitKyrgyzstanLaosLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacao SAR ChinaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesiaMoldovaMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmar (Burma)NamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNetherlands AntillesNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorth KoreaNorth MacedoniaNorwayOmanOutlying OceaniaPakistanPalauPalestinian TerritoriesPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairn IslandsPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarRomaniaRussiaRwandaRéunionSamoaSan MarinoSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSint MaartenSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth Georgia & South Sandwich IslandsSouth KoreaSouth SudanSpainSri LankaSt. BarthélemySt. HelenaSt. Kitts & NevisSt. LuciaSt. MartinSt. Pierre & MiquelonSt. Vincent & GrenadinesSudanSurinameSvalbard & Jan MayenSwedenSwitzerlandSyriaSão Tomé & PríncipeTaiwanTajikistanTanzaniaThailandTimor-LesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad & TobagoTristan da CunhaTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks & Caicos IslandsTuvaluU.S. Outlying IslandsU.S. Virgin IslandsUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVatican CityVenezuelaVietnamWallis & FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabweÅland Islands
Phone number *
Your need *
- Select -WorkwearWashroomIndustrial WipersFloor protectionFlat linenBeverageInfectious Medical WasteElis CleanroomElis Pest Control
I want to be called back immediately (call back in the hour Monday to Thursday from 8:30am to 6pm, Friday from 8.30am to 5pm).
I wish to be called back later (service currently unavailable)

Please, choose the day and time slot you prefer

Day(s) of the week
  • Monday
  • Tuesday
  • Wednesday
  • Thursday
  • Friday
Slot allocation:
  • 8:30
  • 9:30
  • 10:30
  • 11:30
  • 12:30
  • 13:30
  • 14:30
  • 15:30
  • 16:30

The personal information and data collected via this form will be processed electronically in order to respond to your requests for information about our services. They may be used for purposes of business canvassing according to your needs and for fulfilment of the contract.
When you complete our forms, the collected data will be processed for the purpose of responding to your request, based on your consent.
If you wish to consult our confidentiality policy, click here

Share

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELIS
04:40aANNEX 1 OF THE REVISED GMP : deadline of 25 August 2023 for compliance.
PU
08/30Elis announces a 2022 “Elis for all” employee share ownership plan
GL
08/30Elis announces a 2022 “Elis for all” employee share ownership plan
AQ
08/01ELIS : A new fleet of electric vehicles for 4 plants in France, including Paris
PU
08/01ELIS : and ESMod Lyon collaborate on a collection of 100% upcycled clothing
PU
07/31ELIS : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
07/28ELIS : Availability of the 2022 half-yearly financial report
GL
07/27TRANSCRIPT : Elis SA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27ELIS : 2022 half-year results
GL
07/27Elis SA Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 711 M 3 717 M 3 717 M
Net income 2022 220 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2022 3 524 M 3 530 M 3 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 2 941 M 2 946 M 2 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,82 €
Average target price 19,07 €
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Jean-Francois Martiré Chairman
Louis Michel Marie Guyot Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Delbecq Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Matthieu Hubert Lecharny Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIS-15.77%2 946
FISERV, INC.-1.86%65 148
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.55%41 457
BLOCK, INC.-57.25%40 753
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.75%34 562
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-28.16%21 885