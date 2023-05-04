Availability of the documents relating to the general shareholders' meeting

General shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 25, 2023

Saint-Cloud, May 4, 2023 - The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis will be held on May 25, 2023, at 3pm at the Maison des Travaux Publics, 3 rue de Berri, 75008 Paris.

The General Meeting will be held in the physical presence of the shareholders; it will not be retransmitted on the company’s website.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will directly receive these forms together with their convening notice.

The corresponding notice of meeting that contains the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders and the terms and conditions to participate and vote to this General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires dated 17 April 2023 n° 46: https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/

In accordance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code, documents relating to the General Meeting (including in particular the 2022 Universal Registration Document and proxy and distance voting form) are available on the Company’s website at

https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders meetings”.

Some of these documents are also attached to either the 2022 Universal Registration Document or the 2023 Notice of Meeting (Brochure) available as of May 4, 2023.

It is reminded that further to the press release issued on April 25, 2023 in relation to the appointment of a new member of the supervisory board, a draft resolution no.10 has been added to the agenda of the general meeting of May 25, 2023, which results in a shift in the numbering of the resolutions submitted to the vote of the general meeting starting with the 11th resolution (resolutions previously numbered from 10 to 23 being now numbered from 11 to 24).

Therefore, an addendum to the 2023 Notice of Meeting (Brochure) is also made available to the shareholders on the Company’s website (reference above) as of May 4, 2023.

In addition, the auditors' reports available on the Company’s website concerning the original resolutions no. 20, 21 and 22 now cover the new resolutions no. 21, 22 and 23.

We thank you for consulting regularly the section dedicated to the 2023 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website: https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders Meetings”.

