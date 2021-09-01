Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Elis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elis: Acquisition of PureWashrooms in the UK

09/01/2021 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  

Acquisition of PureWashrooms in the UK

  

Saint-Cloud, September 1, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of PureWashrooms Limited.

PureWashrooms is a 30 employee washroom service company, based in Coventry, United Kingdom, which mainly covers the Midlands region and provides a wide range of products and services.
It posted revenue of c. €3m in 2020 with very good profitability. Since the acquisition of Berendsen, Elis has mainly been offering Flat Linen and Workwear services in the UK. This acquisition will accelerate Elis’ development in Hygiene & Well Being, a segment where Elis generated c. €560m worldwide in 2020 and has a strong know-how. This acquisition will be consolidated from 1 September 2021.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


All news about ELIS
01:00aELIS : Acquisition of PureWashrooms in the UK
GL
08/12ANALYSTS' OPINIONS OF THE DAY : American Express, Lyft, Mastercard, NatWest, Sou..
08/12ELIS : donates bed and bath linen to Madrid For Refugees
PU
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Earnings reports please investors
07/29ELIS : UK aiming for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2045
PU
07/28ELIS : 2021 half-year results
GL
07/28Elis SA Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June ..
CI
07/28Elis Sa Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
07/27Global markets live: LVMH, Michelin, Tesla, Amazon, Activision...
07/27ELIS : Buys Irish Pest Control Group PestGuard
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 987 M 3 526 M 3 526 M
Net income 2021 119 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 3 513 M 4 147 M 4 147 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 3 355 M 3 960 M 3 960 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,98 €
Average target price 18,06 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Jean-Francois Martiré Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Louis Michel Marie Guyot Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Delbecq Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Matthieu Hubert Lecharny Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIS9.90%3 960
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-6.90%1 958
EIT ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD-14.88%1 410
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.25.16%1 008
MEARS GROUP PLC41.56%339
REACT GROUP PLC94.34%18