Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Elis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:44:30 2023-06-07 am EDT
16.97 EUR   +0.41%
08:06aElis : Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio (OCEANE 2029)
GL
08:02aElis : Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio (OCEANE 2023)
GL
05/29Global markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elis: Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio (OCEANE 2023)

06/07/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information to the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE) of Elis 2023
(ISIN Code FR 0013285707)

Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio

Saint-Cloud, June 7, 2023 - Elis (ISIN FR0012435121) informs the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE 2023) that the conversion/exchange ratio of 1,072 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE is adjusted to 1.098 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE (calculated in accordance with the paragraph 2.6.B of the Terms and Conditions of the 3rd of October, 2017) as from May 30, 2023, ex-dividend date of the dividend of €0.41 per share, the distribution of which was approved by the shareholders’ meeting held on May 25, 2023.
This Adjustment complies with the provisions of the article 2.6.B.10 of the Terms and Conditions of the OCEANE 2023.

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


All news about ELIS
08:06aElis : Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio (OCEANE 2029)
GL
08:02aElis : Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio (OCEANE 2023)
GL
05/29Global markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
MS
05/26Elis : Option for the payment of the dividend 2022 in shares
GL
05/26Elis : Combined shareholders' meeting of May 25, 2023
GL
05/26Elis Announces Supervisory Board Changes
CI
05/26Elis Approves Distribution for 2022, Payable on June 22, 2023
CI
05/25ELIS : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
05/24Elis Unveils Its Raison D'etre And A : “Circular services at work”
PU
05/18Elis : Document AMF CP. 2023E900895
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 332 M 4 630 M 4 630 M
Net income 2023 332 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2023 3 430 M 3 666 M 3 666 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 3 897 M 4 165 M 4 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 51 834
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,90 €
Average target price 20,94 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Jean-Francois Martiré Chairman
Louis Michel Marie Guyot Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Delbecq Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Matthieu Hubert Lecharny Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIS22.29%4 165
FISERV, INC.13.02%70 515
CINTAS CORPORATION7.30%49 285
BLOCK, INC.1.85%40 143
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC9.24%27 995
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.51%26 410
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer