Elis: BWGI appointed to supervisory board

December 19, 2023 at 01:28 am EST Share

Elis reports that its supervisory board, meeting on December 14, co-opted BW Gestão de Investimentos (BWGI) as a member of the board, following the resignation of Magali Chessé and for the remainder of the latter's term of office.



This cooptation takes place in accordance with the investment agreement concluded on October 9 in connection with the acquisition by a fund managed by BWGI of Crédit Agricole Assurances' entire 6.2% stake in Elis, an acquisition finalized on October 11.



This cooptation will be subject to ratification by the AGM of May 23, 2024. BWGI has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee for the duration of her term of office. Cécile Helme-Guizon will act as BWGI's permanent representative.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.