Elis: Bpifrance Investissement falls below 5% of voting rights

June 17, 2024 at 09:02 am EDT

Bpifrance Investissement, acting on behalf of the free partnership company LAC I SLP, declared to the AMF that on June 13 it had crossed below the threshold of 5% of Elis voting rights, following an off-market sale of shares.



The public financial institution stated that it held, on behalf of LAC I SLP, 12,747,238 Elis shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 5.41% of the capital and 4.77% of the voting rights of this industrial laundry group.



