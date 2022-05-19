Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Elis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/19 11:35:19 am EDT
14.59 EUR   +0.14%
11:41aELIS : Combined shareholders' meeting of May 19, 2022
GL
11:40aELIS : Combined shareholders' meeting of May 19, 2022
AQ
05/17France's Elis Prices $316 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elis: Combined shareholders' meeting of May 19, 2022

05/19/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Combined shareholders’ meeting of May 19, 2022

Saint Cloud, May 19, 2022 - The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis, chaired by Thierry Morin, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in the presence of the members of the Management Board, was held today at Etoile Saint-Honoré Conference Center, 21/25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France. The quorum was 76.57% and the shareholders approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

The General Meeting approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and the distribution of a sum of €0.37 per share. The amount will be detached on May 25, 2022 and paid on June 16, 2022 with an option to pay the dividend in shares to be exercised during the period from May 27 to June 10, 2022.

The Shareholders approved the renewal of Mr Antoine Burel as Supervisory Board member, for a term of four years, i.e., expiring at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting to be called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025.

The Supervisory Board of Elis counts elf members, of which six are independent, 6 are women and 2employee representatives. The composition of the Board offers complementary experiences and reflects the diversity policy pursued by the Group.

The Shareholders also approved the compensation policy of the Company’s executive officers for 2022 (i.e. the President and members of the Management Board and the President and members of the Supervisory Board), the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 of the French commercial Code in respect of the ex-post vote on the compensation of all corporate officers and approved the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the financial year of 2021 to the members of the Management Board and the President of the Supervisory Board, in accordance with Article L.22-10-34 of the French commercial Code.

The General Meeting gave a favourable opinion on the Company’s ambition in the context of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions (“Say on climate”).

The Shareholders approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Management Board with regard to share buy backs.

The shareholders also approved the renewal of authorisation and delegation to be granted to the Management Board concerning the issue of shares and other securities, as well as the delegation of authority to reduce the share capital by cancellation of shares acquired under the share buyback program.

The results of voting on all resolutions submitted to Shareholders are available on the Company’s website: at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information, under “Shareholders Meetings.”

Contact:

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


All news about ELIS
11:41aELIS : Combined shareholders' meeting of May 19, 2022
GL
11:40aELIS : Combined shareholders' meeting of May 19, 2022
AQ
05/17France's Elis Prices $316 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
MT
05/17Elis successfully priced a 300 million note issuance under its EMTN Programme
GL
05/17Elis successfully priced a 300 million note issuance under its EMTN Programme
AQ
05/10ELIS : Q1 2022 revenue
GL
05/10ELIS : Q1 2022 revenue
AQ
05/10Elis SA Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
05/10Elis SA Reports Unaudited Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10ELIS : 1st quarter earnings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 608 M 3 786 M 3 786 M
Net income 2022 223 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2022 3 640 M 3 819 M 3 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 3 307 M 3 470 M 3 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 47 841
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,57 €
Average target price 19,13 €
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Jean-Francois Martiré Chairman
Louis Michel Marie Guyot Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Delbecq Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Matthieu Hubert Lecharny Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIS-4.27%3 470
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-4.16%1 262
EIT ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD-32.50%846
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.-15.87%819
MEARS GROUP PLC2.12%265
REACT GROUP PLC-23.21%14