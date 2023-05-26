Advanced search
Elis: Combined shareholders' meeting of May 25, 2023

05/26/2023 | 05:39am EDT
Combined shareholders’ meeting of May 25, 2023

Saint Cloud, May 26, 2023 - The combined shareholders’ Meeting of Elis, chaired by Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in the presence of the members of the Management Board, was held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Maison des Travaux Publics, 3 rue de Berri, 75008 Paris, France.

The quorum was 81.63% and the shareholders approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

The General Meeting approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022 and the distribution of a sum of €0.41 per share. The amount will be detached on May 30, 2023 and paid on June 22, 2023 with an option to pay the dividend in shares to be exercised during the period from June 1 to June 16, 2023.

The shareholders approved:

  • the reappointment of Thierry Morin, Magali Chessé and Philippe Delleur as Supervisory Board member, for a term of four years, i.e., expiring at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting that will be held in 2027 with respect to the approval of the 2026 annual accounts;
  • the appointment of Bpifrance Investissement as Supervisory Board member, for a term of three years, i.e., expiring at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting that will be held in 2026 with respect to the approval of the 2025 annual accounts. This appointment ends his term as censor;
  • the ratification of cooptation of Michel Plantevin as member of the Supervisory Board, for the remaining term of office of his predecessor, Joy Verlé, i.e. until the general meeting that will be held in 2025 with respect to the approval of the 2024 annual accounts.

The Supervisory Board of Elis counts 11 members, of which 7 are independent, 5 are women and 2 employee representatives. The composition of the Board offers complementary experiences and reflects the diversity policy pursued by the Group.

The shareholders also approved the compensation policy of the Company’s executive officers for 2023 (i.e. the President and members of the Management Board and the President and members of the Supervisory Board), the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 of the French commercial Code in respect of the ex-post vote on the compensation of all corporate officers and approved the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the financial year of 2022 to the members of the Management Board and the President of the Supervisory Board, in accordance with Article L.22-10-34 of the French commercial Code.

The shareholders approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Management Board with regard to share buy backs.

The shareholders also approved the renewal of authorization and delegation to be granted to the Management Board concerning the issue of shares and other securities reserved for foreign employees, the awarding of bonus shares to employees and corporate officers as well as the delegation of authority to reduce the share capital by cancellation of shares acquired under the share buyback program.

The results of voting on all resolutions submitted to Shareholders are available on the Company’s website: at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders Meetings.”

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


