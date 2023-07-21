|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T15:36:03.643
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T15:36:02.74
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T15:34:07.04
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T15:34:06.137
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T15:34:05.27
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|BIOPHYTIS
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T15:34:04.447
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ORPEA
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T11:04:02.777
|CalendrierOffre
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T10:46:02.683
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T10:44:03.687
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T10:44:02.79
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|Link
|2023-07-21T00:00:00
|2023-07-21T10:42:02.83
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BOIRON
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:17:14.12
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:16:06.393
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:14:52.533
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:14:49.603
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:14:02.943
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:12:52.08
|undefined
|Communique
|CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:12:47.79
|undefined
|Communique
|CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:12:02.933
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:10:51.3
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:10:48.297
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:08:16.853
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:08:13.953
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:08:02.897
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:06:17.843
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:06:14.927
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-07-21T10:06:03.257
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:06:06.593
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KALRAY
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:06:05.74
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KALRAY
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:06:04.917
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMUNDI
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:06:04.087
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLARANOVA
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:06:03.207
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A.
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:04:07.277
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CARBIOS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:04:06.447
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABIVAX
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:04:05.613
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CARBIOS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:04:04.8
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CARBIOS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:04:03.96
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VILMORIN ET CIE
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:04:03.093
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T18:02:03.137
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREELANCE.COM
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T16:00:03.157
|Declarations
|Document
|VILMORIN & CIE
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:58:03.067
|Declarations
|Document
|CLARANOVA
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:56:04.06
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VILMORIN & CIE
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:56:03.17
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:40:03.06
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:38:06.573
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:38:05.703
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|KLEPIERRE
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:38:04.833
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:38:03.97
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:38:03.087
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:36:06.643
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:36:05.81
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:36:04.937
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|BIOPHYTIS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:36:04.103
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:36:03.19
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T15:34:05.687
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ORPEA
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T14:20:03.193
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|TDF INFRASTRUCTURE SAS
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T14:18:03.207
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|MMB SCF
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T14:16:03.387
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|REGIE AUTONOME DES TRANSPORTS PARISIENS
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T12:08:03.323
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T12:06:03.537
|undefined
|Communique
|BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T10:40:03.94
|CalendrierOffre
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T10:40:03.083
|Declarations
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T10:36:03.083
|Declarations
|Document
|CAPGEMINI
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T10:34:03.05
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T10:32:03.917
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BOIRON
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T10:32:03.057
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BIOCORP PRODUCTION
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:18:48.48
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:18:04.923
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:16:57.04
|undefined
|Communique
|BANQUE STELLANTIS FRANCE
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:16:46.623
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:16:03.273
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:14:20.43
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:14:17.477
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:14:03.203
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:12:18.353
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:12:15.623
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:10:51.083
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:10:48.21
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:10:45.22
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:08:53.44
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:08:50.347
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:08:03.203
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:06:48.63
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:06:45.367
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:06:03.493
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:04:22.407
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:04:12.92
|undefined
|Communique
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:02:23.59
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:02:14.183
|undefined
|Communique
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-07-20T10:02:03.493
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T08:46:03.143
|RetraitObligatoire
|Document
|VILMORIN & CIE
|Link
|2023-07-20T00:00:00
|2023-07-20T08:44:03.08
|PreOffre
|Document
|EVOLIS
|Link
|2023-07-19T00:00:00
|2023-07-19T18:12:03.81
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VILMORIN ET CIE
|Link
|2023-07-19T00:00:00
|2023-07-19T18:12:02.933
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-07-19T00:00:00
|2023-07-19T18:10:06.55
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-07-19T00:00:00
|2023-07-19T18:10:05.737
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT
|Link
|2023-07-19T00:00:00
|2023-07-19T18:10:04.9
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT
|Link
|2023-07-19T00:00:00
|2023-07-19T18:10:04.063
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT
|Link
|2023-07-19T00:00:00
|2023-07-19T18:10:03.097
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-07-19T00:00:00
|2023-07-19T18:08:07.63
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Elis SA published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 13:39:06 UTC.