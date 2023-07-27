Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.). At the end of 2022, the group had more than 420 production and distribution centers worldwide.

Sector Business Support Services