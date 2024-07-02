Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:40:04.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:38:06.097 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:38:05.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:38:04.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:38:04.18 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:38:03.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:38:02.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:36:06.22 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:36:05.17 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:36:02.823 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NACON Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:34:02.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NACON Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T15:08:02.833 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T14:28:02.83 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T14:26:02.793 Declarations Document NANOBIOTIX Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T14:22:02.83 Declarations Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T14:18:02.937 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T14:14:02.86 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T14:12:03.477 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T14:12:02.84 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-02T00:00:00 2024-07-02T14:10:02.86 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
null 2024-07-02T10:37:44.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-07-02T10:32:35.99 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:30:40.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:30:38.54 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:30:03.043 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:28:37.16 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:28:34.907 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:28:03.097 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:26:16.547 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:26:14.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:26:03.207 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:24:15.953 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:24:13.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:24:03.147 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:22:13.093 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:22:10.947 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:22:03.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:20:11.607 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:20:09.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:18:37.88 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:18:35.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:18:33.353 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:16:40.073 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:16:37.667 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:16:35.36 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:14:39.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:14:37.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:14:34.69 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:12:15.73 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:12:13.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:12:03.097 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:10:36.26 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2024-07-02T10:10:34.13 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:10:03.073 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:08:36.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:08:34.09 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:08:03.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:06:36.663 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:06:34.39 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:06:03.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:04:13.293 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-02T10:04:03.973 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:14:03.707 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:14:02.99 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:14:02.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document CATANA GROUP Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:12:05.17 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:12:04.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:12:03.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:12:02.873 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:12:02.207 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:10:05.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:10:05.157 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:10:04.437 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:10:03.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:10:02.93 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:10:02.28 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:08:05.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMUNDI Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:08:05.117 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:08:04.447 DeclarationDirigeants Document TRANSITION EVERGREEN Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:08:03.757 DeclarationDirigeants Document PREDILIFE Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:08:03.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:08:02.377 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABC ARBITRAGE Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:06:04.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABC ARBITRAGE Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:06:03.587 DeclarationDirigeants Document AUREA Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:06:02.957 DeclarationDirigeants Document AUREA Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T18:06:02.02 DeclarationDirigeants Document AUREA Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T16:42:02.093 Declarations Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T16:04:02.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NACON Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:58:02.127 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NACON Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:48:02.047 Declarations Document BELIEVE Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:46:02.05 Declarations Document BELIEVE Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:42:05.523 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NACON Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:42:04.87 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:42:03.473 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:42:02.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:42:02.107 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:40:04.777 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:40:04.087 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:40:03.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2024-07-01T00:00:00 2024-07-01T15:40:02.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 13:42:05 UTC.