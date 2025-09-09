Jefferies confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Elis shares, along with its target price of €30 for Elis, following investor meetings held in London with CEO Xavier Martire, and CFO, Louis Guyot.



We consider the message to be positive and consistent with the investor day (CMD) and the recently announced H1 2025 results, the broker says, which also notes 'positive feedback on the summer for the hotel business'.



Jefferies leaves its estimates largely unchanged for the industrial laundry group and considers the current valuation level in terms of P/E of around 12x to be 'an attractive entry point'.