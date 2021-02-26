Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elis    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/26 11:38:06 am
14.34 EUR   -1.10%
12:42pELIS : - Press release regarding liquidity contract changes
GL
01/29ELIS : FY20 Revenue Slips 14.5% Amid COVID-19
MT
01/28ELIS : Full-year 2020 revenue
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elis : - Press release regarding liquidity contract changes

02/26/2021 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release regarding liquidity contract changes

Saint-Cloud, February 26, 2021

On February 26, 2021, Elis terminated the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux to appoint another provider.

On the day of the termination, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account:

  • 185,022 shares
  • € 497,338.62

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly report as at 31 December 2020 (cf press release dated January 19, 2021), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 201,772 shares
  • € 231,608.84

Elis SA agreed a liquidity contract, effective March 1, 2021 with Exane BNP Paribas regarding its ordinary shares (ISIN code FR0012435121). This contract has been signed for an initial period ending December 31, 2021 and is then renewable each year for a 1-year period by tacit renewal and is in compliance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts on shares as an accepted market practice (the “AMF Decision”). The trading platform on which transactions under this liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris.

The following resources have been credited to the liquidity account:

  • 185,022 shares
  • € 497,338.62

The performance of the liquidity agreement may be suspended in the following cases:

  • The conditions set out under article 5 of the AMF Decision are met,
  • The number of Shares held by the Issuer is equal to the maximum number allowed by Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting, taking into account notably the Shares already held by the Issuer in accordance with article L. 225-210 of the Code de commerce;
  • The current market price of the Shares is outside the intervention thresholds authorised by the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting;
  • the expiry or suspension of the share buy-back authorisation of the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting or in the event the limits set by the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting are reached, including the impossibility to perform the Agreement during public offer periods on Issuer’s share capital (except with prior approval from the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting).

The liquidity agreement may be terminated:

  • By Elis, at any time and without notice, in accordance with Liquidity Account’s closure conditions set out under article 13,
  • By Exane BNP Paribas, upon one-month notice period. Upon expiry of the notice period, the Liquidity Account is closed in accordance with conditions set out under article 13.

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

 

Attachment


All news about ELIS
12:42pELIS : - Press release regarding liquidity contract changes
GL
01/29ELIS : FY20 Revenue Slips 14.5% Amid COVID-19
MT
01/28ELIS : Full-year 2020 revenue
PU
01/28ELIS : Full-year 2020 revenue
GL
01/28ELIS : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/19ELIS : - Half yearly report related to liquidity contract as of 31 December 2020
GL
01/19ELIS : Half yearly report related to liquidity contract as of 31 December 2020
PU
01/19ELIS : Security operations
CO
2020ELIS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2020ELIS : Extends Maturity of $604.5 Million Facility to January 2023
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 806 M 3 394 M 3 394 M
Net income 2020 26,4 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3 577 M 4 325 M 4 325 M
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 0,35%
Capitalization 3 207 M 3 921 M 3 879 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,69 €
Last Close Price 14,50 €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Jean-Francois Martiré Chairman-Management Board
Louis Guyot Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Delbecq Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Mattieu Lecharny Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIS6.38%3 921
CLARIVATE PLC-20.53%14 307
EDENRED2.05%14 232
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.80%12 482
BUREAU VERITAS SA4.09%12 435
NEXI S.P.A-8.75%11 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ