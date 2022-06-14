Log in
06/10ELIS : OCEANE 2023 - Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio
GL
Elis: Result of the option for the payment of the dividend in shares for 2021

06/14/2022
Saint-Cloud, June 14, 2022 - The General Shareholders Meeting held on 19 May 2022 has decided to offer each shareholder an option of payment of the dividend for the financial year 2021 of EUR 0.37 per share in cash or in new shares of the Company.

The issue price of the new shares issued in payment of the dividend was set at EUR 12.96. The terms and conditions of this option to pay the dividend in shares were detailed in the press release of 20 May 2022.

The option period was open from 27 May to 10 June 2022 inclusive. At the end of this period, 60.02% of the rights were exercised in favor of the payment in shares of the dividend for the financial year 2021. As a result, 3,842,846 new shares will be issued, representing 1.7% of the Company's share capital on the basis of the share capital existing on 31 May 2022, and a balancing payment of 220.26 euros will be paid in addition.

The settlement and delivery of the shares and their admission to Euronext Paris will take place on June 16, 2022. These shares will carry immediate rights and will be assimilated to the existing ELIS shares.

The amount of the dividend for the financial year 2021 to be paid in cash to shareholders who have not opted for payment in shares amounts to 33,173,284.25 euros (excluding fees) and will be paid as of 16 June 2022.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


