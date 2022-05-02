Elis acquires Centralvaskeriet A/S in Denmark

Saint-Cloud, May 2, 2022 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Centralvaskeriet A/S (« Centralvaskeriet ») in Denmark. The acquisition will be consolidated from May 1, 2022.

Centralvaskeriet operates a laundry in the Southern part of the Jutland region and employs 50 people. The company offers flat linen rental-cleaning services, mostly for Hospitality clients, as well as workwear and mats rental-cleaning services. 2021 revenue was c. 5 million euros with good profitability. The current management joins the Elis team in the country.

