    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/29 11:35:19 am EDT
13.75 EUR   +0.95%
01:01aElis acquires Centralvaskeriet A/S in Denmark
GL
01:00aElis acquires Centralvaskeriet A/S in Denmark
AQ
ELIS : Availability of the documents relating to the general shareholders' meeting  
GL
Elis acquires Centralvaskeriet A/S in Denmark

05/02/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Elis acquires Centralvaskeriet A/S in Denmark

Saint-Cloud, May 2, 2022 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Centralvaskeriet A/S (« Centralvaskeriet ») in Denmark. The acquisition will be consolidated from May 1, 2022.

Centralvaskeriet operates a laundry in the Southern part of the Jutland region and employs 50 people. The company offers flat linen rental-cleaning services, mostly for Hospitality clients, as well as workwear and mats rental-cleaning services. 2021 revenue was c. 5 million euros with good profitability. The current management joins the Elis team in the country.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3 497 M 3 685 M 3 685 M
Net income 2022 210 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2022 3 554 M 3 745 M 3 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 3 121 M 3 289 M 3 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 47 841
Free-Float 92,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,75 €
Average target price 18,98 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Xavier Jean-Francois Martiré Chairman
Louis Michel Marie Guyot Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Delbecq Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Matthieu Hubert Lecharny Deputy Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIS-9.66%3 289
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-3.93%1 265
EIT ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD-36.07%819
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.-19.46%787
MEARS GROUP PLC5.57%277
REACT GROUP PLC-5.36%16