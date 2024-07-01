Elis: acquisition of 100% of Wonway in Malaysia

Elis today announced the acquisition of 100% of Wonway Manufacturing ('Wonway') in Malaysia, a group employing some 200 people in 3 specialized laundries located in the Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Malacca regions.



In 2023, Wonway generated sales of 29 million Malaysian ringgits (c. E5.9m) with an EBIT margin of around 15%.



This acquisition will be consolidated in the accounts from July 1, 2024.



Malaysia has a population of around 34 million. It ranks among the top emerging countries in terms of business climate, and is France's 4th largest trading partner in Southeast Asia.



This is a small-scale acquisition that will enable Elis to familiarize itself with the regional market. Wonway benefits both from the very good profitability of the Cleanroom business, and from the dynamism of one of the best economies in Southeast Asia', commented Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Elis Management Board.





