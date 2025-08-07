Elis announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of OCL Laundry Services Limited (OCL) in Ireland, a transaction whose financial terms have not been disclosed and whose completion is subject to customary regulatory conditions.



OCL operates an industrial laundry in Ballinrobe, in the west of the country, and provides services to customers in the hospitality sector. It currently employs 170 people and generated revenue of approximately €17m in 2024.