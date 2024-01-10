Elis: an acquisition in the Netherlands
Moderna, which has a modern plant in the north-east of the country that can serve the whole of the Netherlands, employs around 400 people and is expected to generate sales close to 50 million euros in 2023.
This acquisition will complete Elis' existing network in the Netherlands, notably in the buoyant workwear market, and will enable the laundry group to address the flat linen market, in which it was not previously active.
