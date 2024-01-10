Elis: an acquisition in the Netherlands

Elis announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Moderna Holding in the Netherlands, a transaction that is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024, subject to validation of standard regulatory conditions.



Moderna, which has a modern plant in the north-east of the country that can serve the whole of the Netherlands, employs around 400 people and is expected to generate sales close to 50 million euros in 2023.



This acquisition will complete Elis' existing network in the Netherlands, notably in the buoyant workwear market, and will enable the laundry group to address the flat linen market, in which it was not previously active.



