Elis: organic growth of +11.8% in 2023

Sales in 2023 reached 4,309.4 ME, driven by organic growth of +11.8%.



In France, sales in 2023 grew by +10.7% (all organic). In Central Europe, sales are up by +16.5% (+15.1% organic).



The Group has recorded a 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin of c. 34.2%, up by c. +120bp, i.e. c. 215 ME more than in 2022.



Adjusted EBIT 2023, net current income 2023 and net current income per share 2023 should also be higher than the targets communicated in October, thanks to strong EBITDA growth.



' We have entered 2024 with confidence: visibility is good, both in terms of sales (prices, business forecasts) and the cost base (wage negotiations, purchasing contracts). 2024 should therefore be another year of profitable growth for Elis," said Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Elis Management Board.



