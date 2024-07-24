Elis: raises its annual growth guidance

Elis has published sales of 2,246 ME for the 1st half, up 6.9% (of which +5.5% organic).



While the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 120 bp to 34.5% of sales, net income contracted by 14.1% to ME119.1, in line with the expected half-year sequence.



Recurring net income was up +0.9% to 208.7ME, with recurring earnings per share up +1.6% to 0.83E (number of shares on a diluted basis).



Elis updates its outlook and targets 2024 organic sales growth of +5.2% and +5.5% (previously expected at around +5%). The adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be between 35.2% and 35.5% (previously expected to be close to 35%).



Lastly, earnings per share before non-recurring items are still expected to exceed 1.75E on a diluted basis.



