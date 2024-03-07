Elis: recurring EPS up 22% in 2023

Elis has announced a 22.4% increase in net current earnings per share to 1.86 euros, as well as a 25.6% increase in adjusted EBIT to 683.1 million, representing a margin improvement of 160 basis points to 15.9%.



The industrial laundry group's adjusted EBITDA rose by 17.1% to 1.47 billion euros, representing a margin up 130 basis points to 34.2% on sales of 4.31 billion, up 12.8% of which +11.8% organic.



A dividend increase of around 5% to 0.43 euro per share will be proposed for 2023. For 2024, Elis anticipates current EPS above 1.75 euros, a stable adjusted EBIT margin of around 16% and organic sales growth of around 5%.



