Elis: recurring EPS up 22% in 2023
The industrial laundry group's adjusted EBITDA rose by 17.1% to 1.47 billion euros, representing a margin up 130 basis points to 34.2% on sales of 4.31 billion, up 12.8% of which +11.8% organic.
A dividend increase of around 5% to 0.43 euro per share will be proposed for 2023. For 2024, Elis anticipates current EPS above 1.75 euros, a stable adjusted EBIT margin of around 16% and organic sales growth of around 5%.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction