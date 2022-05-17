Log in
    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/17 11:35:16 am EDT
14.77 EUR   +2.14%
Elis successfully priced a 300 million note issuance under its EMTN Programme

05/17/2022 | 11:53am EDT
Elis successfully priced a €300 million note issuance under its EMTN Programme

Saint-Cloud, May 17, 2022 – Elis announces today that it has successfully priced the issue of €300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Programme. The maturity of the notes is 5 years and the notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.125%. The very positive response given to this issue, with a final orderbook above €3 billion, which represents a subscription over 10 times, demonstrates the reinforced confidence from investors in the Group’s business model resilience and strong outlook for 2022, supported by the significant activity rebound in Hospitality.

The net proceed of the issue would be dedicated to the refinancing of the €450 million aggregate principal amount of notes due 15 February 2023. This transaction, which is part of the Group’s active refinancing strategy, will allow to extend the average maturity of the company indebtedness.

The placement of the bonds was carried out by a syndicate of seven banks: Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, La Banque Postale, Natixis and Société Générale.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this announcement should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia or in Japan.

Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.  The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and Elis has no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


