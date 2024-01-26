Stock ELISA ELISA OYJ
Elisa Oyj

Equities

ELISA

FI0009007884

Integrated Telecommunications Services

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 05:19:05 2024-01-26 am EST
43.24 EUR -0.95% Intraday chart for Elisa Oyj -0.71% +3.56%
10:40am ELISA : Dividend yield of above 5% increases the stock's appeal Alphavalue
08:00am Elisa Oyj Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2023, Payable on April 23, 2024; October 30, 2024 CI
Latest news about Elisa Oyj

Company Profile

Elisa Oyj is the No. 1 private telecommunications company in Finland. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telephone service (58.8%); - fixed telecommunication (41.2%): fixed telephone service and broadband Internet access, TV broadcasting by cable, etc. Net sales break down by type of customer into individuals (61.1%) and businesses (38.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (83.7%), Europe (13.9%) and other (2.4%).
Sector Other Integrated Telecommunications Services

1st Jan change Capi.
ELISA OYJ Stock Elisa Oyj
+3.63% 7 589 M $
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED Stock China Mobile Limited
+3.94% 190 B $
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Stock Verizon Communications
+12.18% 178 B $
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Stock Deutsche Telekom AG
+4.94% 125 B $
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Stock Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
+6.44% 106 B $
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Telecom Corporation Limited
+6.95% 69 826 M $
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY Stock Saudi Telecom Company
+5.57% 56 692 M $
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
-2.73% 55 394 M $
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Stock Charter Communications, Inc.
-5.05% 54 593 M $
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY Stock Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
+2.24% 47 546 M $
Other Integrated Telecommunications Services
