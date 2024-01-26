Elisa Oyj is the No. 1 private telecommunications company in Finland. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telephone service (58.8%); - fixed telecommunication (41.2%): fixed telephone service and broadband Internet access, TV broadcasting by cable, etc. Net sales break down by type of customer into individuals (61.1%) and businesses (38.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (83.7%), Europe (13.9%) and other (2.4%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services