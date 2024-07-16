Elisa Oyj is the No. 1 private telecommunications company in Finland. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telephone service (59.2%); - fixed telecommunication (40.8%): fixed telephone service and broadband Internet access, TV broadcasting by cable, etc. Net sales break down by type of customer into individuals (61.2%) and businesses (38.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (83.5%), Europe (14.1%) and other (2.4%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services