Stock ELISA ELISA OYJ
Elisa Oyj

Equities

ELISA

FI0009007884

Integrated Telecommunications Services

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 04:43:38 2024-07-16 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
43 EUR -1.69% Intraday chart for Elisa Oyj +0.56% +2.60%
10:16am ELISA : EBITDA growth as steady as ever Alphavalue
07:30am Elisa Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Latest news about Elisa Oyj

ELISA : EBITDA growth as steady as ever Alphavalue
Elisa Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Elisa Oyj acquired Koillisnet Oy from Kaisanet Oy and Oulun Seudun Sähkö Kuitu Oy. CI
Elisa Oyj acquired Fiber Optic Business from Kaisanet Oy. CI
Elisa Appoints Eveliina Dahl as Executive Vice President, People and Culture, and a Member of the Corporate Executive Board, Effective 1 January 2025 CI
Merja Ranta-Aho to Leave Elisa Corporation as Executive Vice President, Human Resources, and Member of the Executive Board, Effective December 31, 2024 CI
Orange and Bouygues in the turmoil of dissolution Alphavalue
BookBeat AB agreed to acquire Elisa Kirja from Elisa Oyj. CI
ELISA : The stock should regain its status as a proxy for the telecom sector Alphavalue
Transcript : Elisa Oyj, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2024
Finnish Telco Elisa Flags Marginal Growth in FY24 Revenue MT
Elisa Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for Full Year 2024 CI
Elisa Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Elisa Oyj Announces Board Appointments CI
Elisa Oyj Approves Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2023, Payable on April 23, 2024; October 30, 2024 CI
Finnish Telco Elisa Obtains EUR100 Million Sustainability Loan from Nordic Investment Bank MT
Elisa Oyj will Change its Ticker to ELISA from ELI1V3 CI
The acquisition is subject to local regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. CI
Elisa Oyj, Elisa Polystar, and Wind River Achieve New Automation Milestone for Telco Edge Data Centers CI
European shares end slightly higher as financials offset gains in energy stocks RE
Transcript : Elisa Oyj, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2024
ELISA : Dividend yield of above 5% increases the stock's appeal Alphavalue
Elisa Oyj Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2023, Payable on April 23, 2024; October 30, 2024 CI
Elisa Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Elisa Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for Full-Year 2024 CI

Company Profile

Elisa Oyj is the No. 1 private telecommunications company in Finland. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telephone service (59.2%); - fixed telecommunication (40.8%): fixed telephone service and broadband Internet access, TV broadcasting by cable, etc. Net sales break down by type of customer into individuals (61.2%) and businesses (38.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (83.5%), Europe (14.1%) and other (2.4%).
Sector
Integrated Telecommunications Services
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Elisa Oyj

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
43.74 EUR
Average target price
47.74 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.14%
Sector Other Integrated Telecommunications Services

1st Jan change Capi.
ELISA OYJ Stock Elisa Oyj
+2.70% 7.66B
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED Stock China Mobile Limited
+18.52% 216B
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Stock Verizon Communications
+8.20% 172B
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Stock Deutsche Telekom AG
+9.70% 128B
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Stock Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
-8.76% 84.53B
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Telecom Corporation Limited
+32.89% 76.05B
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
+2.29% 55.75B
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY Stock Saudi Telecom Company
-3.59% 51.7B
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Stock Charter Communications, Inc.
-16.49% 46.75B
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY Stock Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
-17.41% 38.07B
Other Integrated Telecommunications Services
